Genshin Impact Geoculus map with all 131 Geoculi locations

Genshin Impact players can relax as finding the 131 Geoculi in Liyue won't be troublesome with this ultimate Geoculus map

There are various elemental oculis in Genshin Impact spread across the map and finding all of them is a bit tedious work. These oculis are only found in their respective element nation, so as of now players can only have Anemoculi, Geoculi and Crimson Agate (Dragonspine). Offering all the oculis to their respective Statues of Seven increases the stamina of character by 70 units and rewards with 90 sigils & 90 primogems.

All Geoculus locations in Genshin Impact

Liyue is a pretty big nation and unlike Mondstadt, where there are only 65 Anemoculi, Liyue has 131 Geoculi. Players need 130 of them to completely upgrade the Geo Statue of Seven to level 10.

Oculi location in minimap (image via gaming.stackexchange)

When a Geoculus is in proximity, an icon (similar to primogem) will appear in the minimap with a sound effect. This icon marks the exact location of the Geoculus. While it's easier to spot the oculi when it's present in the vicinity, finding the other oculi scattered across the map can be troublesome. In this case, players can refer the following Geoculus maps to spot all 131 Geoculus in Genshin Impact's Liyue easily.

In case of difficulty, players can use the Geoculus resonance stones to pin point the exact location of these oculi on the map.

Geoculi locations in Bishui Plane (image via Teyvat Interactive Map)

Geoculi locations in Qiongji Estuary (image via Teyvat Interactive Map)

Geoculi locations in Minlin (image via Teyvat Interactive Map)

Geoculi locations in Lisha (image via Teyvat Interactive Map)

Geoculi locations in Sea of Clouds (image via Teyvat Interactive Map)

How to get all Geoculi quickly in Genshin Impact

Referring to the map each time to find an oculus is a bit hectic work. Fortunately miHoYo has released 2 methods to lessen the effort.

Teyvat Interactive Map

The official interactive map of Genshin Impact offers a very detailed location guide to all the resources present in the game. Players can easily use the Teyvat Interactive Map to find all Geoculi.

Teyvat Interactive Map (image via miHoYo)

By selecting "Geoculus" on the left option panel and zooming in using the slider at the bottom right, players can find the exact location of Geoculi across Liyue.

Dear Travelers,



HoYoLAB has officially launched the "Teyvat Interactive Map" feature >w<

The map not only marks the location of important resources, monsters, and elemental oculi, but also supports 13 languages!https://t.co/YJSn5kIx3J#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/ySUQXLQRYj — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 27, 2021

Players can also sync location pins from the game with the Teyvat Interactive Map. This requires signing in, and players can go to the "My Pins" section of the interactive map and add pins to their desired locations.

Geoculus Resonance Stone

Using Resonance Stone is another effective way to find oculi. The Geoculus Resonance Stone can be crafted on a crafting bench using the following materials:

Cor Lapis (abundant in Mt. Hulao)

(abundant in Mt. Hulao) Glaze Lily (found in Qingce Village and near Liyue Harbor)

(found in Qingce Village and near Liyue Harbor) Crystal Chunk (abundant in Stormterror's Lair)

Crafting Geoculus Resonance Stone (image via Genshin Impact)

The Geoculus Resonance Stone can be equipped from the Gadget section of Inventory. Using the stone will mark a wide AoE on the map indicating the presence of a Geoculus in that area.

Area marked by Geoculus Resonance Stone (image via Maldito Ping)

In conclusion, players must try to level up the Statue of Seven to level 10 in all nations. The +70 stamina boost that it gives is a significant advantage while climbing, swimming or gliding. Players will also receive 90 primogems, 90 sigils (can be exchanged for rare items in gift shop) and a considerable amount of adventure exp.

