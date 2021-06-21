Genshin Impact's Alice is voiced by Kikuko Inoue, the voice actor of Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil

The newly revealed character named Alice in Genshin Impact is voiced by the same person who voiced the infamous Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil

Alice was recently revealed in the 1.6 update of Genshin Impact. A mysterious character, Dodoking, challenged Klee and her friends by sending them letters and made them come to Golden Apple Archipelago. It was finally revealed that Dodoking is Klee's mother Alice, who wanted Klee and her friends to have a nice vacation.

More about Alice's VA in Genshin Impact

While English and Korean voice actors are still unknown, the Japanese voice actor of Alice is Kikuko Inoue.

Dodoking revealed as Alice (image via GameForU)

Inoue has worked as a voice actress, singer, and narrator in many well-known shows. She also established and manages a voice-acting company.

The award-winning Japanese VA has also voiced Lady Demitrescu in Resident Evil Village. She also has voice acting credits for some of the major characters in notable video games such as:

In Nioh 2 as Miyoshino

In Death Stranding as Amelie

In Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain as The Boss AI

In Guilty Gear -Strive- as I-No

In Crystar as Anamnesis

In Fire Emblem Heroes as Rhea

In Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony as Kirumi Tōjō

In Omega Labyrinth as Yumi Amano

In Chaos Rings III as Mariaivu

In Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed as Alex Kidd

Inoue is one of the most popular Japanese voice actresses who has won multiple Seiyu Awards for work. Contributing to over 50 anime shows, she mostly voices characters related as graceful or affectionate in nature.

She has also voiced characters in prominent animes, such as Detective Conan, Pokémon, Shinchan, and many more.

With the introduction of Alice, Inoue has made her debut in Genshin Impact as well. Considering the massive involvement of Alice in Genshin Impact's lore, it's highly likely she will be introduced as a playable character in the near future.

