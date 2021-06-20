Rerolling in Genshin Impact: Everything you need to know

Often players are not content with the characters they get at the beginning of Genshin Impact, so they create another account to try their luck again. However, rerolling comes with its own cons.

Genshin Impact is an open-world action RPG based on gacha system, where players can wish for various characters from respective banners. The chance of getting characters depends on their rarity, but the possibility still holds that players may get a high rarity character in early pulls. For this reason, it compels beginners to try different accounts until they have their desired characters.

How to reroll in Genshin Impact?

In order to reroll, players need to create a new account in the game. To create a new account, players must register with a different email id which should be unused with Genshin Impact.

Players can also start a new game with the same account if they login through a different server. This is similar to creating a new account on another server, but it may cause high ping issues.

Reroll guide in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, players get a considerable amount of free wishes at the beginning of the game. The wish system unlocks at Adventure Rank 5 with the "Beginner's Wish" banner.

Beginners' Wish banner (image via Eckogen)

When the game was released, it was very easy for players to get 40+ wishes till Adventure Rank 7. Reaching Adventure Rank 7 will take somewhat around 30-40 mins. Somewhere between the 1.1 version, miHoYo nerfed this system, and now players can get only 14+ wishes. So, it narrows down the existing little chance of getting the desired character to much less.

Obtaining maximum wishes in a New Game of Genshin Impact

Players need to increase their Adventure Rank in order to get maximum wishes. After each Adventure rank increase, players should head over to the Adventurer's Guild in on Mondstadt and talk to Katherine to get the rewards.

Players may refer to the following points to do so faster:

From the start, players should keep an eye on the surroundings for all types of chests. Chests will come across all quests & dungeons. Opening them gives primogems.

Finishing the Stormterror cutscene and talking to an NPC named Lynn after clearing a gang of hilichurls will almost increase the Adventure Rank to 4

After that, players will encounter Amber, who'll give a quest in a dungeon. After completing the dungeon, players get a precious chest

Meanwhile, every teleport waypoint should be unlocked along the way, especially the one above Knights of Favonious Headquarters. Players will find a luxurious chest up there.

As the player advances in the story, some more characters like Lisa will assign dungeons. Same as above this will also reward with Exquisite chest and some common chests.

Players will also find Anemoculous with some chests, which upon submitting to Statue of Seven will give primogem rewards and will boost Adventure Rank

Until now, the Adventure Rank would be most likely increase to 7.

If it was the 1.0 version of the game, players would have received 1600 primogems as a welcome reward from Paimon through mail. But after 1.1, miHoYo is not that generous at this place, so there's no extra reward.

Wishing in Banners

After all this, players must have accumulated 12 Acquainted Fates. Considering there must be an event going on, players can get a few more primogems from trying out the featured character on the event page. Also, there will always be some redeemable codes available due to bugs or some event that players can redeem by going into the account section in the settings option.

Now that players have all the resources that they can have for wishing, there are four banners where they can wish.

Beginners' Wish offers all the standard banner 5-star characters along with some 4-star characters.

offers all the standard banner 5-star characters along with some 4-star characters. Featured Event Character Banner offers the 5-star character featured in ongoing event along with all the standard banner characters

Genshin Impact 1.6 featured character banner (image via Genshin Impact)

Epitome Invocation, also known as Weapon Banner, offers the 5-star weapon featured in ongoing event along with all the standard banner characters

Genshin Impact 1.6 featured weapon banner (image via Genshin Impact)

Wanderlust Invocation, also known as Standard Banner, has five 5-star characters (Diluc, Jean, Mona, Keqing, Qiqi) along with some other 5-star weapons and all the 4-star items released till date.

Genshin Impact standard banner (image via Genshin Impact)

Now comes the wishing part. The base probability of getting a 5-star character/weapon in any banner in early pulls is 0.6%, and that of a 4-star character/weapon is 5.10%.

The best banner to first wish in is the "Beginners' Wish," which is 20% off for first 10 wishes; hence will cost eight acquainted fates. Players can also wish in Standard Banner, but the beginners' wish gives the best value for the first 10 wishes. The remaining four acquainted fates can be used in the standard banner or in the "Beginners' Wish."

All 3-star items will reward with 15 Masterless Stardust which can be used in the Paimon to buy items. The accumulated stardust till now can be used to purchase at least two Intertwined Fates or Acquainted Fates. Including the fates and primogems, players will have at least three wishes in any of the banners.

Chances of getting respective items in standard banner (image via Genhin Impact)

In any of the scenarios, players should not wish in the weapon banner. Even though it offers characters, obtaining a weapon is highly likely, and getting various characters should be first priority for any beginner.

Conclusion

Players most likely reroll to get a 5-star character or a perfect set of 4-star character + weapon. Considering such less probability and the time it takes to accumulate the wishes, rerolling seems highly unworthy of it, especially after the 1.1 update.

Now, if the player has abundant time along with a bunch of unused email IDs, they can try going for it. But it should be kept in mind that miHoYo highly discourages rerolling. If the player plans to share/buy/sell the account, miHoYo may detect it is an act of rerolling and ban the account. So, it is highly recommended not to reroll in Genshin Impact.

