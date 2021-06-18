Genshin Impact Harpastum Bombs : How to use the bombs & get all ACT IV rewards

The final act of Midsummer Island Adventure has been released by Genshin Impact, and it rewards players with primogems, hero's wit and mora.

From the start of the 1.6 update,Genshin Impact has been releasing new story lines and challenges every 72 hours. The final set has been released as Act IV, and there are many engaging challenges with new mechanics. The challenge includes defeating a set of enemies with "Harpastum Bombs," which deal massive pyro damage. Completing all the challenges rewards Primogem, Hero's Wit and Mora.

How to get all the Act IV rewards in Genshin Impact

Hovering into the the event details of the "Midsummer Island Adventure" event in Genshin Impact, players can see all the set of challenges, termed as "Acts" along with the event shop. Items in the second section of the event shop (including Dodoco Tales) can be bought by using "Mini Harpasta" which can only be obtained by completing all the challenges in Act IV.

There are in total 9 challenges that players must complete to get all the rewards. Players need Harpastum Bombs to complete the challenges. There are 3 types of Harpastum Bombs:

Straight Shooters deal massive Pyro DMG to a single monster

deal massive Pyro DMG to a single monster Hot Pods deal massive Pyro DMG over small AoE, effecive against Cryo shields

deal massive Pyro DMG over small AoE, effecive against Cryo shields Floaty Splodies deal Pyro DMG to multiple monsters

Harpastum Bombs (image via Genshin Impact)

These Harpastum Bombs can be crafted using Alchemy crafting bench. Crafting them requires the following materials:

Flaming Flower Stamen (found near grassy areas, can be harvested using Cryo or Hydro skill)

(found near grassy areas, can be harvested using Cryo or Hydro skill) Lizard Tail (found in grassy areas, lizards can be picked up directly, killing lizards will not drop their tail)

(found in grassy areas, lizards can be picked up directly, killing lizards will not drop their tail) Luminiscent Spine (can be obtained from fireflies, naturally floating anywhere)

(can be obtained from fireflies, naturally floating anywhere) Frog (can be found near water bodies)

Players need the following type & amount of resources to craft respective Harpastum Bombs:

20 Hot Pods : 1 x Flaming Flower Stamen + 1 x Lizard Tail

: 1 x Flaming Flower Stamen + 1 x Lizard Tail 20 Floaty Splodies : 1 x Flaming Flower Stamen + 1 x Luminiscent Spine

: 1 x Flaming Flower Stamen + 1 x Luminiscent Spine 20 Straight Shooters : 1 x Flaming Flower Stamen + 1 x Frog

Crafting Harpastum Bombs (image via Genshin Impact)

Players need to go to a particular area to complete the challenges. Harpastum Bombs cannot be used outside the challenge area. The challenge area is on Golden Archipelago Island and is marked with a harpastum bomb icon, similar to the following image.

Challenge area (image via Genshin Impact)

Players can equip the Harpastum Bombs from the gadget section in inventory. Equipping the Harpastum Bombs will replace the elemental skill. Pressing the elemental skill key will automatically throw the equipped Harpastum Bomb. To target enemies, players need to hold the elemental skill key which will bring up a crosshair for aiming.

Using Harpastum Bombs (image via Genshin Impact)

The Harpastum Bombs deal huge damage. Now, to get all the primogems, players need to clear 9 such challenge areas by defeating all the monsters. To get all the Hero's Wit, players need to defeat monsters in a particular way.

Challenges for Hero's Wit (image via Genshin Impact)

Players need to complete the challenge in the following manner:

Defeat 2 opponents 2 times in a single challenge using Straight Shooters

Defeat 3 opponents 4 times in a single challenge using Floaty Splodies

Completing all the challenges will reward the players with 90 Primogems, 6 Hero's Wit and 120k Mora.

