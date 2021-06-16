Secret Genshin Impact quest in northern island: How to get three precious chests easily

A new secret quest in Genshin Impact leads to 3 precious chests hidden in a distant island, and they are not easy to spot.

With every Genshin Impact update having a new area, comes a bunch of story quests along with some hidden ones. The new 1.6 Golden Archipelago Island update is no different. Among the bunch of secret quests there is one which leads to 3 precious chests in a far misty island in the north. To activate the secret quest, players must find a secret cavern, which contains hints about how to reach the distant island. Typical to all the rare treasure chests in Genshin Impact, this one also takes a toil to achieve.

How to activate the secret Genshin Impact quest in Misty isle

The instructions for the path to the distant island are in a secret cave in "Twinning Isle," and the chests are in a misty islet far to the north.

Secret cave & misty isle locations (image via Genshin Impact)

On teleporting to Twinning Isle and jumping off the cliff moving forward a bit, a cavity can be seen in the side of the mountain. This cavity will be blocked by a destructible wall which can be easily detected using elemental sight.

Hidden cave location (image via Genshin Impact)

Upon breaking the wall, the player will find the cave in which there'll be a journal on a table which will give hints about the pathway to the distant island. This will activate the quest, and a location will be marked on the map to guide the way.

Instructions for pathway to distant island (image via Reader Gaming)

How to reach the Misty island

Upon reaching the marked location on the map, the player has to make sure that the in-game time is between 10:00 and 12:00 as per instructions. During that time period only, wind trails can be seen across the sea which will lead to the island.

Wind trails leading to island (image via Genshin Impact)

Following the wind trail will be a bit strenuous as there will be lots of whirlpool on the way along with less visual clarity due to misty environment.

Upon reaching the top of the island, 3 precious chests can be clearly seen which will surely bring contentment.

Precious chests on Misty Isle (image via fourZorLLs)

Beside the chests, a mural can be seen which will activate another secret quest when a picture is taken in photo mode. Players can refer to the following guide to learn more about this quest.

There are also a couple of normal chests on Misty Island which can be easily found by exploring around a little.

