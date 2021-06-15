Genshin Impact musical rock puzzle guide: How to fix water levels and get all the rewards

The new musical rock puzzle in Genshin Impact offers an engaging riddle in addition to three rare treasure chests.

With the 1.6 update, Genshin Impact brings a whole new area with a bunch of islands named “Golden Apple Archipelago,” containing a sizeable story quest along with lots of new expeditions.

The game is known to have a vast distribution of puzzles and treasure chests in its plot, and this new area is no different. One of them is a musical rock puzzle that rewards the much valuable precious and luxurious chests.

How to solve musical rock puzzle in Genshin Impact

This puzzle is located in the “Broken Isle,” and to solve it, players first have to activate the mechanism by calibrating some tunes in five water pools and then playing the music in the mechanism.

At the center of the Broken Isle, there’s a mural in a hidden cavern on the ground level, seemingly containing some cups with water.

First mural location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Activating the mechanism

The distribution of the cups in the mural is analogous to five pools present on the five cliffs of the broken isle. The pools can be seen as the blue craters in each cliff.

Each pool must have a water level as shown in the mural for the mechanism to activate.

Water levels in all pools (image via Genshin Impact)

There are two rocks near every pool, denoting “up” and “down,” useable (can be stepped on) to change water levels. Players can gauge the water levels from the three lines that light up in the pool.

Setting water level in the pool (image via Genshin Impact)

One of the pools is just beside the teleport waypoint, to be set “low” according to the mural. The lit-up line here is the last one, signifying the lowest level of water.

According to the mural, the water level in the rest of the four pools is to be set similarly. Gamers can refer to the following guide to find all the murals.

Unlocking the chests

After setting up all the five pools, the player needs to move near the waverider waypoint, where there will be five pole structures with five rock contraptions similar to those at pools.

On closer look, they can see notches on the poles, according to which the order of stepping on those stones is decided.

Playing the tunes (image via Genshin Impact)

Once the rock contraptions are activated in the corresponding order, fine music will play, followed by three chests opening, which will be worth the grind.

Edited by Ravi Iyer