Genshin Impact leak reveals Ayaka's home and Inazuma tea house locations

Inazuma is the next nation that will appear in Genshin Impact, and the locations of a few key areas in the Electro nation are now revealed.

Leakers recently uncovered the full Inazuma map, including region names, waypoints and other notable landmarks. Now, leakers are beginning to reveal the locations for specific places in Inazuma. The Inazuma tea house and Ayaka’s home are now pinpointed specifically on the rumored Inazuma map.

Where to find Ayaka’s home and the Inazuma tea house in the future of Genshin Impact

Ayaka’s home in Genshin Impact

The upcoming character, Ayaka, is the head of the prominent Kamisato house in Inazuma. As such, it’s no surprise that Genshin Impact placed her home in the area labeled “Kamisato Manor” on the map.

According to leaks, Ayaka’s home in Kamisato Manor will be located in northeast Inazuma, along the eastern coast of the large island.

Location of Ayaka's home in Genshin Impact (image via TZ)

Currently, the design of Ayaka’s house is still a mystery. However, leaks do indicate that players will be able to enter it.

It’s unlikely that Genshin Impact designed the inside of Ayaka’s house for cosmetic reasons alone. Instead, it’s possible that players first enter her home for some sort of quest.

There’s good reason to believe Genshin Impact players will learn a lot about Ayaka in future updates. Not only does she have status in Inazuma, but miHoYo has probably spent a long time developing her character, as she was available in the original beta. The Kamisato house will definitely be important, and it’s worth speculating that the manor is crucial to the Inazuma storyline.

Inazuma tea house in Genshin Impact

Leaks have also discovered a second location, the Inazuma tea house.

The tea house is on the north side of Inazuma city, grouped in the downtown area with the blacksmith, souvenir shop, and other buildings.

Inazuma tea house location in Genshin Impact (image via TZ)

This tea house is not the first in Genshin Impact. Liyue introduced the Heyu tea house, where Tea Master Liu Su tells stories to visitors. However, the Inazuma tea house is likely to be a more substantive location.

As the map indicates, the Inazuma tea house has its own unique marker on the map. Naturally, this means that the tea house offers something unique.

Players may be able to perform certain actions only inside the tea house, or perhaps the building has a special shop of some kind. This is only speculation.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal the full Inazuma map

Of course, all rumors about specific Inazuma locations owe themselves to the leaked map of the region. Prior Inazuma maps were stuck in early-development, but recent leaks revealed a detailed Inazuma map with major landmarks marked.

Inazuma map (image via Genshin Intel)

This map shows Inazuma’s Statues of the Seven and Teleport Waypoints, which should function the same way as they always have.

More interestingly, this map of Inazuma shows the Skiff Waypoints in the region. Players will likely use these waypoints to summon boats and sail between the islands. It’s uncertain why Genshin Impact added these boats to Inazuma. There could be quests requiring players to sail, or the boats may simply serve a narrative purpose.

West Inazuma map (image via Genshin Intel)

East Inazuma map (image via Genshin Intel)

Based on this map, players can expect Inazuma to have five domains and a boss battle, potentially the Maguu Kenki. The elite boss can be found on the large island in the west, and the domains are scattered throughout the region.

Of the domains, two will likely reward players with artifacts, weapon level-up materials or talent books. The other three could be either weekly bosses or domains that players simply clear once for rewards.

