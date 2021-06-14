Genshin Impact leaks: Electro traveler gameplay; Electroculus, Inazuma Statues, Electro Abyss Mage, and more

Inazuma is coming soon to Genshin Impact, and the game’s Traveler is expected to take on an Electro form in the new region.

The nation ruled by the Electro Archon, Inazuma, is predicted to appear in version 2.0 of Genshin Impact. This is likely the next version after 1.6, meaning new story quests and characters are on the horizon. Leaks have revealed a lot of potential content coming in 2.0, including Electro Traveler’s gameplay, new enemies, and world landmarks.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Electro Traveler’s gameplay

The protagonist of Genshin Impact, the Traveler, will soon have a new combat style in the Electro form. Unique to their other elemental forms, Electro Traveler’s kit will feature new elemental abilities, talents, and constellations.

Disclaimer: Though highly likely to debut in Inazuma, Electro Travelers have not yet been confirmed for Genshin Impact. According to all leakers mentioned in this article, Electro Traveler’s gameplay mechanics are subject to change.

Electro Traveler’s Elemental Skill

Leaks suggest that Electro Traveler’s Elemental Skill will be called “Lightning Blade.” By using it, Traveler will perform three Electro attacks that leave behind an “Abundance Amulet” upon hitting an enemy. The second attack in the video below shows off the Elemental Skill.

🔥Skills traveler electro! pic.twitter.com/qcu6GMESRj — 🍀 La Choza de Evan 🍀 (@ChozaDeEvan) June 10, 2021

Electro Traveler will be able to create two amulets with their skill, and using that skill again will reset all others that were previously spawned. Characters can go near the Abundance Amulets to absorb them, thereby restoring energy and increasing Energy Recharge.

Players can expect two of Electro Traveler’s passive talents to buff their Elemental Skill. With the “Thunderflash” talent, Electro Traveler’s skill cooldown decreases slightly whenever another party member absorbs an Abundance Amulet. Another talent, “Resounding Roar,” further increases the amulets’ Elemental Recharge buff by 10% of the Traveler’s ER.

Although Traveler has been mostly unimpressive in Genshin Impact combat, Electro Traveler may be a pretty useful character. Recent leaks indicate that parts of the Spiral Abyss will buff characters with full energy in version 2.0. If this is the case, Electro Traveler’s Elemental Skill may be a valuable asset to bring into the chambers.

2.0 Spiral Abyss phase 1: When the character on the field is at full energy, Normal/Charged/Plunge Attacks will decrease enemy DEF by 7% for 10 seconds. This effect can stack up to 5 times, with each stack having its own timer. pic.twitter.com/LYDjD1zv42 — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) June 13, 2021

Electro Traveler’s Elemental Burst

According to leaks, “Bellowing Thunder” will be Electro Traveler’s Elemental Burst. This ultimate ability knocks opponents back and deals Electro damage.

More interestingly, video footage shows Electro Traveler briefly creating a purple orb with this ability, leaving several fragments around the Traveler afterward. Some leaks have referred to these creations as “Electro Magatamas,” while the trusted database, Honey Impact, calls it “Falling Thunder.”

The first attack shown below depicts Electro Traveler's predicted Burst animation.

Rumors claim that Electro Traveler's ultimate ability will deal Electro Damage when landing normal and charged attacks. It will also regenerate some energy, making Electro Traveler even better at catalyzing Elemental Bursts.

Inazuma’s Statues of the Seven and Electroculus

Players will find new Statues of the Seven in Inazuma. The Genshin Impact community expects these statues in every new region, so it’s unsurprising that leaked Inazuma maps help confirm this.

The Statues of the Seven in Inazuma will have their own unique design, featuring the Electro Archon, Baal.

Unlike the current forms of the protagonist, Electro Traveler will likely rely on Statues of the Seven to get constellations. This rumor comes from leaks in the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor discord server.

By collecting an item called Electroculus, players will level up their Statue of the Seven ranking in Inazuma. This process mirrors the Geoculus in Liyue and the Anemoculus in Mondstadt.

According to beta testers, leveling up the Statue of the Seven in Inazuma will reward players with Electro Traveler constellations.

Electro Abyss Mage

Recently, a credible Genshin Impact leaker, abc64 posted a video that shows the upcoming character, Ayaka, fighting two Electro Abyss Mages. Leaks predict these new enemies will debut in version 2.0 of Genshin Impact.

Electro Abyss Mages are visibly similar to current Abyss Mages, except they wear purple clothes to match the Electro element.

Electro Abyss Mages casting AoE attacks (image via abc64)Enter caption

Footage shows Electro Abyss Mages performing AoE Electro attacks in a large radius. Like other Abyss Mages, these enemies also create an elemental shield that can be broken to render them stunned.

For the time being, the Genshin Impact community has no other information on their attacks or gameplay. However, Abyss Mages are rarely a problem. As long as the party members can break through their shields, they’re some of the easier enemies in the game. In Inazuma, players should plan to use elements like Cryo to deal with the many Electro shields that are sure to appear.

