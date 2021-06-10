Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks: Sayu's Elemental skill and burst animations revealed

Genshin Impact is no stranger to leaked information. Now, new leaks showcase the animations of the upcoming playable character, Sayu.

Players have known about Sayu for months now. Her character design had already been widely recognized by leaks before miHoYo’s recent confirmation. Also, her elemental abilities and talents are described on a credible database, Honey Impact. With new video footage, Genshin Impact players have a good idea of how Sayu will appear in battles.

Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks reveal Sayu's combat animations

Dimbreath, a reputable leaker in the Genshin Impact community, recently revealed many of Sayu’s animations.

[2.0 - Sayu Animations]



(She apparently has one idle? I waited like 10 minutes.)



Players have expected Sayu to be an Anemo character with a claymore, which Dimbreath’s video supports. Moreover, from this video, players can see Sayu’s attacks and elemental abilities tested on an Electro slime.

Sayu’s Elemental Skill animation

Leaks indicate that Sayu will have two types of Elemental Skill: a tap-version and a held version.

By tapping the Elemental Skill button, players can instruct Sayu to curl up into a wheel-shaped position called “Fuurin.” Sayu then rolls forward and performs a kicking attack.

Sayu in Fuurin mode for her Elemental Skill (image via Dimbreath)

When players hold the Elemental Skill button, Sayu continues to roll around in Fuurin mode, and she will be more resistant to interruption.

During the held-version of her Elemental Skill, an element can be infused into Sayu. If this happens, her kicking attack will deal that element’s damage. Elemental infusion can only happen once during the ability’s duration, and will last up to 10 seconds.

Sayu infused with Electro during her Elemental Skill (image via Dimbreath)

Pressing the Elemental Skill again will end the held-version of her ability, triggering a strong kick and removing Sayu from Fuurin mode.

Sayu’s Elemental Burst animation

Sayu summons a “Untoppled Luoluo” with her Elemental Burst. The creature uses Anemo attacks on enemies and acts as a healer as well.

According to the leaks, if a nearby character has less than 70% HP, or if no enemies are close, the Luoluo will focus on healing. Conveniently, it should heal the party member with the lowest HP%.

Sayu and the Untoppled Luoluo (image via Dimbreath)

Otherwise, if an enemy is near and all characters have more than 70% HP, the Luoluo will prioritize attacking.

The Untoppled Luoluo attacking an Electro slime (image via Dimbreath)

Genshin Impact has decided to scrap some character ideas in the past, meaning not every leaked character will come to the game. However, thanks to recent tweets, Sayu is all but confirmed as a future playable character.

If Dimbreath is correct and Sayu does debut in version 2.0 of Genshin Impact, players will see the first Anemo-claymore character in the game by the end of the year.

