Genshin Impact leaks: Full Inazuma map including domains, waypoints revealed ahead of 2.0 update

New Genshin Impact leaks have arrived, revealing the full map of Inazuma.

Leaks that detail the Inazuma map have progressed a lot over the past few months. Originally, leaked maps only showed the bare bones of Inazuma, with awkward designs indicating the map was far from finished. Just recently, leakers revealed a polished Inazuma map, and now, the leaked Inazuma map is marked with domains, bosses, and waypoints.

Genshin Impact leakers render the Inazuma map with marked waypoints and domains

The Electro nation of Inazuma is the Traveler’s next major destination in Genshin Impact. Recently, a detailed map of the region has surfaced, revealing all expected major landmarks.

Inazuma map (image via Genshin Intel)

This map indicates that Inazuma will have the following landmarks:

Three Statues of the Seven

26 Teleport Waypoints

Eight Skiff Waypoints

Five domains

Statues and Teleport waypoints have appeared in every region so far, and will likely appear in every coming region for the foreseeable future.

However, Skiff Waypoints are unique to Inazuma in the main storyline. Players can expect to use Skiff Waypoints to summon boats, similar to what players are currently doing in the Golden Apple Archipelago.

Of the five leaked domains, two are marked to indicate artifact, weapon level-up or talent book rewards. The other three could be new weekly bosses or one-time reward chambers.

These maps may also reveal the location of an upcoming boss battle, Maguu Kenki. In Inazuma, the new elite boss will likely be found on the large western island, north of Serpent’s Skelton Quarry.

West Inazuma map (image via Genshin Intel)

East Inazuma map (image via Genshin Intel)

Genshin Impact Inazuma map to bring new Statues of the Seven, Electroculus, and more in 2.0 update

In Inazuma, players will find new Statues of the Seven. Leaks have already previewed the design of these statues, which prominently feature the Electro Archon, Baal.

Like in Liyue and Mondstadt, Travelers will collect special items, Electroculus, to level up their Statue of the Seven ranking. Beta tests haven’t revealed whether this increases a player’s stamina limit, but leaks do claim that leveling up the Statue of the Seven in Inazuma will provide constellations for Electro Traveler.

Exploration features in Inazuma

According to beta testers, players will find plenty of Electro-themed puzzles as they explore Inazuma. Allegedly, some of them are very difficult, at least compared to those in the Golden Apple Archipelago so far.

By solving these puzzles and exploring the new region, players are certain to obtain chests and free Primogems. However, exploring may not be as easy as it’s been in the past.

Parts of Inazuma will have a lot of Electro energy, dealing consistent damage to character in the area. Based on the leaks, players will use items called Electrograna to mitigate these effects.

Dangerous areas in Inazuma (image via TZ)

Beta tests indicate that these marked areas will be especially dangerous. Players should be careful where they step around here, as the contaminated, purple-colored water will evidently deal incredible damage.

Inazuma size and location

Genshin Impact 2.0 map (image via Genshin Intel)

Based on this render, Inazuma will be located southeast of the current map, with a great stretch of water separating it from Liyue. If the scaling of this map remains correct, Inazuma will be the smallest nation so far in Genshin Impact. Regardless, players will have plenty to explore in the upcoming nation.

Inazuma seems about twice as big as Dragonspine, and some of the small and obscure islands are likely to contain chests. As players begin hunting for treasures among these islands, Genshin Impact is sure to introduce some new story quests in the area.

The main story in Genshin Impact has long since completed its time in Liyue, and Inazuma is the next major destination. The game’s community has been waiting for months now for the upcoming region. Meanwhile, leakers have continued to reveal more details about the mysterious archipelago’s landscape.

