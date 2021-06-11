Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks: Electro Abyss Mage and Ayaka gameplay revealed ahead of Inazuma release

Ayaka has been one of the most anticipated upcoming characters in Genshin Impact, and a recent leak has now showcased her combat abilities.

Genshin Impact confirmed Ayaka as a playable character long ago, as she was available during the game’s original beta version. Now, as Travelers approach closer to Inazuma, players are beginning to anticipate Ayaka more and more. With Ayaka’s gameplay leaked, Genshin Impact players now have a clear idea of how she will perform.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Ayaka’s gameplay animations

A popular Genshin Impact leaker, abc64, recently posted a short video showcasing Ayaka’s gameplay. In the video, Ayaka uses all her abilities against two Electro Abyss Mages.

Players have expected Ayaka to be a Cryo character who wields a sword, and abc64’s video supports just that.

The Electro Abyss Mages, like Ayaka herself, are yet to appear in Genshin Impact. However, with the Electro nation of Inazuma coming soon, it would make sense for these enemies to debut alongside it.

Disclaimer: Genshin Impact has only confirmed that Ayaka holds a Cryo vision. All gameplay mechanics are subject to change.

Ayaka’s Elemental Skill

As seen in abc64’s video, Ayaka’s Elemental Skill deals Cryo damage in an AoE around herself. Leaks also suggest that this attack launches enemies that it hits, though the enemies’ shields in the video likely prevent this.

Ayaka’s Elemental Skill (image via abc64)

According to leaks, Ayaka’s Elemental Skill is called Kamisato Art: Hyouka. Players will be sure to use Ayaka’s Elemental Skill for extra DPS, creating elemental reactions for brief buffs and debuffs.

Ayaka’s Elemental Burst

Ayaka’s ultimate ability, Kamisato Art: Soumetsu, creates three attacks called “Bladestorms.”

These attacks continuously move forward, similar to Diluc’s “Dawn” ability. Each Bladestorm deals Cryo damage over time, and explodes at the end. The explosions deal AoE Cryo damage.

Ayaka’s Elemental Burst (image via abc64)

Ayaka’s alternate sprint

Much like Mona, and Hu Tao to a lesser degree, Ayaka will have her own unique sprint in Genshin Impact.

Ayaka’s sprint, Kamisato Art: Senho, allows her to hide underground, below a trailing sheet of ice. After reemerging from the ice, Auaka infuses nearby enemies with Cryo, potentially creating elemental reactions. Also, for a short time after sprinting, Ayaka’s attacks will deal Cryo damage.

Ayaka’s alternate sprint animation (image via abc64)

It’s uncertain whether the upcoming character’s sprint has any limitations. However, rumors have it that she moves very quickly on water. If this is the case, then players are sure to enjoy traveling with Ayaka, sliding right across lakes and rivers.

Electro Abyss Mages rumored for Genshin Impact 2.0

In abc64’s video, the Electro Abyss Mages are forecasted for Genshin Impact 2.0. They’re designed much like other Abyss Mages, but with a purple outfit to match the Electro element.

The video shows the Electro Abyss Mages performing AoE Electro attacks in a large radius. Unfortunately, other information on their attacks is still waiting to be discovered.

Electro Abyss Mages casting AoE attacks (image via abc64)

The Electro Abyss Mages will probably be about as strong as the other Abyss Mages. So, players with good Cryo characters should have no problem breaking their shields and defeating them.

Players have learned a lot about some upcoming characters this week, including Ayaka. Genshin Impact even tweeted about her details and design, which are unlikely to change much before her debut.

"Miss Ayaka will personally take care of the most troublesome matters." —An ordinary businessman from Hanamizaka



◆ Kamisato Ayaka ‧ Frostflake Heron

◆ Daughter of the Yashiro Commission's Kamisato Clan

◆ Cryo

◆ Grus Nivis#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/zhxEAGvl5y — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 7, 2021

If abc64’s leak holds true and Ayaka is released in version 2.0, players may soon have new Inazuma adventures with this unique Cryo character.

