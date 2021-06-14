Genshin Impact leaks: Pyro Hypostasis boss, Raiden Shogun models, Thunderhelm Lawachurl, Inazuma shrine keys, and more

New Genshin Impact leaks continue to surface as Inazuma approaches, and some new reveals indicate a Pyro Hypostasis boss battle is incoming.

The Pyro Hypostasis, however, is just one of several discoveries.

More leaks reveal Baal’s likely character design, other new enemies, and new Shrines of Depths likely coming to Genshin Impact. This article details the latest wave of leaks tied to the Inazuma region, owing to the latest rumors and information.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: Electro traveler gameplay; Electroculus, Inazuma Statues, Electro Abyss Mage, and more

Genshin Impact leaks hint at a potential boss battle, and lots more

Pyro Hypostasis to appear as a boss in Genshin Impact

Leaks indicate that in Genshin Impact 2.0, a new boss will enter the world of Teyvat. The Pyro Hypostasis will likely be the latest cube in the game, with its own unique set of attacks.

Based on current Hypostasis, players can expect to use elemental reactions to clear this boss battle with ease.

Every Normal Boss in Genshin Impact rewards 200 Adventure EXP, a few random artifacts, Mora, and a unique character ascension material.

Regarding the Pyro Hypostasis’ ascension material, Genshin Intel noted how they relate to the future character, Yoimiya.

Located on the north end of Kannazuka, Pyro Hypostasis is a new boss that drops ascension materials for Yoimiya.



Similar to its electro counterpart, the cube will rekindle if its tinders are not put out by elemental reactions. pic.twitter.com/6NP46990BI — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) June 9, 2021

Genshin Intel’s reported leaks are reliable, but this news is especially believable. Whenever a new Normal Boss is released in Genshin Impact, a new character who uses its ascension materials soon arrives.

Yoimiya is, after all, a Pyro character who’s essentially confirmed to be playable in the future. There could be another Pyro character coming to the game, but the archer is the only known, realistic possibility.

Also read: Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks: Sayu’s Elemental skill and burst animations revealed

Thunderhelm Lawachurl as a new enemy in version 2.0

The Pyro Hypostasis isn’t the only new enemy rumored to appear in Genshin Impact’s future. Leaks suggest the Thunderhelm Lawachurl will also join the game.

Genshin 2.0 leak

Thunderhelm Lawachurl pic.twitter.com/zVF40znds8 — Genshin Impact 24X7 (@Genshin247) June 13, 2021

If this enemy does appear in Genshin Impact, players can expect it to be among the most difficult of Hilichurls to beat.

Though there’s no word on the Thunderhelm Lawachurl’s battle mechanics, it’s likely that players will want to use elemental reactions to beat it. This enemy may have an Electro shield, similar to the Stonehide Lawachurl’s Geo shield.

If this is the case, players should be ready to use their best Cryo and Pyro characters to create Superconduct and Overload reactions.

Raiden Shogun’s character design in Genshin Impact

Players expect to meet the Electro Archon, Baal, in Inazuma. Since Baal doesn’t hide like Venti and Zhongli, users may know how she looks early in the Inazuma story.0

Nevertheless, they are always excited to see unofficial renders of upcoming characters. Fortunately for them, leakers are always active, showcasing upcoming character designs.

Baal, the Electro Archon and Raiden shogun, rules over the Electro nation of Inazuma. Based on leaks, the Genshin Impact community expects her to be a playable character in future updates.

About a week ago, a credible Genshin Impact leaker and fan artist rendered Baal’s character design.

More recently, Lumie provided clearer Baal images for character references. These renders show her in something of a canvas setting, so players can easily judge her design.

Raiden Shogun References



Please open Dropbox link for full qualityhttps://t.co/KV9YoV9lEt#GenshinImpact #原神 — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) June 8, 2021

As is often the case, Genshin Impact players are somewhat split in their opinions of Baal’s design.

Ehh... It's not bad, and I understand why they tied her hair and used a shorter dress, but... It's not like she's hiding herself like Zhongli or Venti, I sort of expected a bit more... Pizzazz from her, that's all — Fuyunii @ ENDWALKER FIXATION 🌕 (@fuyunii_) June 8, 2021

Anyone who said she wasn’t beautiful is wrong — Alamberg | Solar Power (@Alamberg2) June 8, 2021

I feel like ppl need to stop complain about how she looks. Cause we really don't know what's going to happen in the story. Maybe her current design isn't really "her". We must wait and see 🤷🏾‍♀️ imo she looks elegant and cute. Maybe she's hiding something tho — I am your nsfw god now (@peachycarne) June 8, 2021

One aspect of Baal’s design that many have noticed is the braided hair. Past renders have a very different hairstyle, and some are questioning if and why miHoYo made this change.

why mihoyo



why must her hair be sealed away like that pic.twitter.com/GJcZ8ut3Df — vic🖤||YOIMIYA MY BELOVED (@DemonVic_) June 8, 2021

It’s possible that Baal wears her hair differently to match whether she acts as the Electro Archon or as the Raiden Shogun.

Hair happens to be an essential element in an Archon’s character design. Every current Archon’s hair color matches their element, and the tips of their hair sometimes glow.

So, given how much attention miHoYo gives to this, the idea that Baal wears different hairstyles is at least a decent speculation. Moreover, according to loose rumors, it may also be that she wears different outfits to fit her role.

This is her outfit as a shogun not the electro archon, it's like venti and zhongli (Bard & Funeral Parlor).

People need to stop complaining about her design. Think about the render it needs when she had untie hair. (Especially for mobile) — あくん⚓❄️💜💐🍫💘🌠🪐👾💤🧸♔ (@Aqukin_Employee) June 8, 2021

Baal’s official design is still unreleased, as she is yet to be confirmed as a playable character. So, although renders have been reasonably consistent and from reliable sources, Baal’s official design may be different.

Inazuma shrine keys design is leaked

Mondstadt and Liyue each feature ten Shrine of Depths that players unlock with the region’s unique keys. Now, based on leaks, it’s becoming more likely that Inazuma will have these shrines as well.

A trusted leaker, abc64, posted a render of the shrine keys in Inazuma. As expected of the Electro nation, the keys are colored a light purple.

The Shrine of Depths in Inazuma will likely work the same way as they do in other regions. Users can use each key on any shrine in the corresponding region, but they are all one-time-use items.

By unlocking a shrine, players can get free Primogems, artifacts, and other valuable rewards.

As Inazuma approaches in Genshin Impact, more leaks are surfacing regarding the upcoming content. As always, all leaked information is subject to change until miHoYo confirms them.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: Full Inazuma map including domains, waypoints revealed ahead of 2.0 update

Edited by Ravi Iyer