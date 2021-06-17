Genshin Impact locked chest code revealed: All you need to know

There is a secret quest in the new 1.6 update of Genshin Impact, which leads to a locked chest, rewarding 40 primogems.

Genshin Impact is full of hidden quests and chests all across the map. The new event, "Echoing Tales," has a hint of one such chest hidden among its Echoing Conches. The chest is locked with a password and is located on Twinning Island. To get the hidden chest, players need to activate a secret quest and get the correct code to unlock the locked chest.

What's the code to unlock the locked chest in Genshin Impact

The code to unlock the hidden chest on Twiining Island in Genshin Impact is 5-2-1-4. If players have not explored this area, then here's how to find the locked chest in the Golden Apple Arhipelago.

How to find the locked chest and unlock it with cryptic code in Genshin Impact

To activate the secret quest, players need to teleport to the Twinning Island and glide towards the west. Upon reaching near the cliff to the west, an echoing conch will automatically show up on the mini map. It's located just below the topmost level of that mountain. Players may refer to the following image for its location.

Chapter I Echoing Conches location (image via Genshin Impact)

The quest, "They Who Hear the Sea," will activate when players listen to the conch. The quest will mark a location on the map. Upon reaching that marked location, the player will get a "dig" option which will reveal the locked chest. Upon interacting with the chest, a code panel will come up.

Locked chest at Twinning island (image via ZaFrostPet)

The password for the chest can be found in Chapter I of the "Echoing Tales". Players can refer to the first image for the locations of the rest of the conches (star marked).

Echoing Tales chapter I (image via Genshin Impact)

Players need to take note of the first words of the first 4 conches (5-2-1-4). Upon selecting 5-2-1-4 in the code panel in the exact same order, the chest will be unlocked, rewarding 40 primogems.

