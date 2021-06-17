Dodoco tales in Genshin impact: Everything players need to know

There’s a new catalyst available for free in the Genshin Impact 1.6 update, and it may be one of the best weapons for any catalyst user.

It has almost become a tradition for Genshin Impact to give players either a free 4-star character or a 4-star weapon with every update. The new 1.6 update, too, brings a free event exclusive weapon, "Dodoco Tales," which is a catalyst.

How to get Dodoco Tales in Genshin Impact

Dodoco Tales can be obtained from the event shop in exchange for 800 mini "Harpasta." Along with the weapon, its refinement material, "Fragments of Innocence" can also be obtained from the event shop for 500 mini Harpasta.

The mini Harpastum market unlocks after the release of Act IV of the event Midsummer Island Adventure. Players need to complete various challenges in Act IV of the event to get mini Harpasta.

Dodoco Tales and refinement material, "Fragments of Innocence" in event shop (image via Genshin Impact)

Also read: Genshin Impact Minacious Isle Seelie puzzle guide: How to open secret portal to Mondstadt

Dodoco Tales Stats at Level 90

Dodoco Tales Lev 90 stats (image via miHoYo)

Base ATK : 454

Substat : +55.1% ATK

In its passive, when an opponent is hit by a normal attack, the charged attack DMG is increased by +16/20/24/28/32% (depending on refinement rank) for 6s. In addition to that, ATK is increased by +8/10/12/14/16% for 6s when an opponent is hit by a charged attack.

Also read: Secret Genshin Impact quest in northern island: How to get three precious chests easily

Leaked Ascension Materials for Dodoco Tales

Knowing all the ascension materials beforehand will help the player to plan and easily ascend the weapon in a short time. Dodoco Tales requires "Boreal Wolf's Tooth," hilichurl "Mask" and the obvious "Enhancement Ores" and Mora. Players may refer to the following image for the quantity of all the materials needed to upgrade Dodoco Tales to Level 90.

Dodoco Tales ascension materials (image via WorldOfTeyvat)

The fact that the Dodoco Tales has ATK% as its substat makes it a very versatile weapon for every catalyst user. In addition to that, players can get its refinement material from the event shop so it can be refined up to rank 5 very easily.

Also read: Genshin Impact musical rock puzzle guide: How to fix water levels and get all the rewards

Also read: Genshin Impact: Kazuha banner release date, leaked 4-star characters, and more

Dodoco Tales vs other 4-star catalyst weapons in Genshin Impact

How well does "Dodoco Tales" stand against similar f2p weapons in Genshin Impact? A detailed comparison of the alternatives will help us in finding this. The following weapon stats are for Lev 90, as differences are more distinct when max upgraded.

The Widsith:

The Widsith (image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Base ATK : 510

Substat : +55.1% Crit DMG

Having the much valuable Crit DMG as its substat, "The Widsith" is no doubt the best f2p weapon for a dps catalyst user. Its passive ability makes it more flexible for all catalyst users. The passive ability can boost one of the following 3 stats randomly for 10s.

+60/75/90/105/120% ATK

+48/60/72/84/96% Elemental DMG

+240/300/360/420/480 Elemental Mastery

The major drawback of this weapon is that it can only be obtained from gacha banner which depends on luck, making it rare for players to obtain and refine it.

Eye of Perception:

Eye of Perception (image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Base ATK : 454

Substat : +55.1% ATK

In its passive ability, it has 50% ability to fire a "Bolt of Perception" dealing +240/270/300/330/360% ATK, which can bounce between opponents a maximum of 4 times occurring every 12/11/10/9/8s. Another considerable weapon with great passive but similar to "The Widsith," this also can only be obtained from gacha banner making it very uncertain.

Frostbearer:

Frostbearer (image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Base ATK : 510

Substat : +41.3% ATK

On hitting an opponent, this weapon has 60/70/80/90/100% chance of dropping an “icicle,” dealing 80/95/110/125/140% AoE ATK damage. Furthermore, if the opponent is affected by cryo, 200/240/280/320/360% ATK damage is dealt instead of the icicle. These effects can occur once every 10s.

An excellent weapon if the wielder is of cryo type or if there’s cryo support in the team. Frostbearer can be crafted at Blacksmith and considering players get a "Northlander Billet Trove" for free in this event, it'll be no heavy task to enhance it to a few refinement ranks.

Also read: How does pity system work in Genshin Impact? Guaranteed drop rates for each banner explained

Conclusion

"The Widsith" has a substantial advantage with its Crit DMG substat and its all-round passive ability. "Eye of Perception" is somewhat similar to Dodoco tales, but its passive has 50% chance to work which makes it inferior. On the other hand, Frostbearer can be a considerable alternative as it has high base ATK but its cryo specific passive ability makes it not so flexible for all characters.

Among the other similar weapons in Genshin Impact discussed above, only Widsith provides an exceptional upgrade, and that too at higher refinement levels. At max refinement rank, Dodoco Tales provides some beastly stats for a f2p weapon. So currently, Dodoco tales is the best 4 star catalyst for DPS users, especially for units that rely on charged attacks for maximum output.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: Inazuma's Sacred Sakura Tree to unlock the map in phases and reward 30 fates

Edited by Gautham Balaji