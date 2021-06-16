Genshin Impact leaks: Inazuma's Sacred Sakura Tree to unlock the map in phases and reward 30 fates

According to recent leaks, Genshin Impact 2.0 will add the Sacred Sakura Tree to the upcoming Inazuma region.

Genshin Impact players will soon reach Inazuma. Based on consistent waves of leaked information, many assume the Electro Archon’s nation will have its own unique features and hazards. One of the more notable Inazuma features is the rumored Sacred Sakura Tree, which will offer valuable rewards to players who progress through its system.

Genshin Impact to introduce the Sacred Sakura Tree in Inazuma

Sacred Sakura Tree (image via Genshin Intel)

Travelers will collect items that level up the Sacred Sakura Tree, similar to the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine. By collecting Electro sigils and offering them to the tree, players will progress through this new feature and earn valuable rewards.

Travelers will have to collect 25 Electro sigils for each level in the Sacred Sakura Tree, which has 50 levels. Because of this, it’s likely that getting the tree to its maximum level will be a daunting task.

However, for exploration in Inazuma, the Sacred Sakura Tree is crucial. Leveling up the tree will enhance Electrograna, which protects against Inazuma’s environmental damage. The Sacred Sakura Tree acts as a gatekeeper to Inazuma, allowing players to unlock access to more areas in the Electro nation as they offer more Electro Sigils.

Sacred Sakura's Favor: offerings to the sacred tree at the Grand Narukami Shrine (similar to the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine).



Leveling the tree can also unlock/enhance the bonus effects of electrograna that aid your exploration in Inazuma. pic.twitter.com/GDE8Fc2yq6 — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) June 15, 2021

Sacred Sakura Tree rewards in Genshin Impact

According to recent leaks, Travelers will receive plenty of rewards as they level up the Sacred Sakura Tree in their world. Furthermore, the rewards are especially valuable.

Genshin Impact will likely reward a total of 30 wishes for progressing the tree. The Sacred Sakura Tree may give 20 Intertwined Fate that can be used in event banners and 10 Acquaint Fate for the standard banner.

The tree may also give five Crowns of Insight. These items can max a character’s talent level, and they’re very rare. If the Sacred Sakura Tree does reward crowns, players should be sure to obtain and use them.

Other rumored rewards include weapon billets (needed to craft weapons), Mora, resin and talent books.

The sacred sakura tree costs 25 electro sigils per level, up to a maximum of 50 levels. Leveling rewards include one weapon billet of every type, 5 crowns, 20 Acquainted Fates, 10 Intertwined Fates, and a namecard.https://t.co/Swbu94LVkC — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) June 15, 2021

// genshin leaks



ohmygod the rewards from the divine sakura tree are SO good and teleport waypoints in our teapot uhm yes ?! pic.twitter.com/wgZ5j8T4tP — ki 🍁 future ayakazuha haver (@iIovekazu) June 13, 2021

Also, just as the Frostbearing Tree has its own namecard, the Sacred Sakura Tree will likely have one as well.

Sacred Sakura Tree namecard (image via Honey Impact)

By leveling up the Sacred Sakura Tree in Inazuma, players will likely receive the above namecard at some unspecified level.

As always, all leaked information may change. MiHoYo may redesign the namecard or change how the Sacred Sakura Tree functions before version 2.0.

