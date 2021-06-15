Genshin Impact: Kazuha banner release date, leaked 4-star characters, and more

In about two weeks, Genshin Impact’s event wishes will rotate, revealing Kazuha and several featured 4-star characters.

Genshin Impact will soon introduce a new Anemo character to the game. Kazuha, a wandering samurai from Inazuma, will make his first appearance in the current version of Genshin Impact.

His release date is technically unofficial, though players can already infer when he’ll be available. Also, owing to leakers, players are fairly confident about which 4-star characters will appear on his banner.

Genshin Impact to release Kazuha's banner after Klee's

Genshin Impact has confirmed Kazuha alongside Klee to appear as a banner-featured 5-star character in version 1.6. Kazuha should be released right after Klee’s banner ends. This is why the Kazuha banner release date will likely be on June 29th or 30th, depending on time zone.

To keep up with the countdown until Kazuha’s debut, players can simply check the remaining duration for the current banners. Players can find this information in the bottom-left of either event banner in Genshin Impact’s gacha screen.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal the 4-star characters on Kazuha’s banner

Genshin Impact is yet to announce the banner details that will surround Kazuha’s debut. However, leakers have hinted at the most likely 4-star characters to appear. If rumors are true, Rosaria, Bennett, and Razor will have increased drop rates on Kazuha’s banner.

As always, all three 4-star characters should get the spotlight in the upcoming banner. Many players who want to obtain them or their constellations will surely spend some Primogems here.

Disclaimer: Without miHoYo’s confirmation, the featured 4-star characters on Kazuha’s banner are subject to change.

Razor

Razor (image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Though there are many better main DPS options in Genshin Impact, Razor is still a decent physical damage dealer.

Notably, Razor’s Elemental Burst will allow him to deal a lot of extra damage. With this ability, he can summon a wolf spirit that attacks in tandem with Razor’s attacks. Also, this ability buffs Razor’s attack speed and resistance to interruption, making it very easy to land a series of attacks.

Along with dealing physical damage, Razor can easily infuse enemies with Electro to create elemental reactions. Genshin Impact players who enjoy this combat approach should consider using Razor if they haven’t already.

Bennett

Bennett (image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

The Genshin Impact community holds Bennett in high regard. He’s one of the best support characters in the game. His Elemental Burst is especially useful, creating a field that can both heal party members and buff their attack as well.

Bennett’s first and sixth constellations also make him an even more viable character. His first constellation removes the HP requirements for characters to receive his Elemental Burst’s attack buff. So, characters with under 70% HP will both heal and have an increased ATK stat.

With all six constellations, Bennett is the perfect support unit for some Pyro DPS teams. Bennett’s last constellation gives his Elemental Burst one last buff, this time allowing sword, claymore, and polearm characters to deal increased Pyro damage. Naturally, this does very little for teams without a Pyro DPS, but Diluc and Hu Tao players can benefit greatly from C6 Bennett.

Apart from Kazuha himself, Bennett’s constellations may be the most tempting thing that the upcoming banner will offer.

Rosaria

Rosaria (image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Unlike the other likely 4-star characters on this banner, Rosaria has been scarce in Genshin Impact. This will just be the second time that the Cryo character is featured on an event banner.

Rosaria is a good support character in Genshin Impact, able to provide a teamwide CRIT Rate buff by using her Elemental Burst with the Shadow Samaritan talent.

On physical DPS teams, C6 Rosaria is especially powerful since her Elemental Burst reduces enemies’ resistance to physical damage. This is why Eula and Razor players should consider wishing for C6 Rosaria if at all possible.

