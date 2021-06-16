Genshin Impact Minacious Isle Seelie puzzle guide: How to open secret portal to Mondstadt

There is a secret portal in the new 1.6 update of Genshin Impact, which teleports to Mondstadt, leading to a luxurious chest and free primogems.

Portals are pretty unusual in Genshin Impact, and the only one already there is at Cape Oath in Mondtsadt. It takes players to Spiral Abyss at Musk Reef.

In the new "Golden Apple Archipelago" area, Genshin Impact has placed another portal that users can unlock by solving a puzzle. To do so, they have to follow a Seelie and light up elemental pillars in a particular order.

When the Seelie reaches its totem through the portal, players will be rewarded with a luxurious chest and primogems.

How to unlock the secret portal in Genshin Impact

At the other end of the Teleport Waypoint on Minacious Island, players can find a blue Seelie floating around in the air. Like every other blue Seelie in Genshin Impact, players need to escort it to its totem.

The Seelie location in the Minacious isle (Image via WoW Quests)

Following the Seelie, it will traverse to the ground level and stop in front of a pillar. The secret quest, “The Winding Homeward Way,” will activate, which will light up four elemental symbols on the pillar.

The order in which the symbols will light up is Cryo-Anemo-Pyro-Hydro, and players must light up elemental pillars in the same order.

Order of elemental pillars to lighten up (Image via Gacha Gamer)

The elemental pillars are situated nearby, which can be found by just looking around. The Cryo and Anemo pillars will be on the ground level, while the Pyro and Hydro ones will be at a height.

Elemental pillars locations (image via Genshin Impact)

Like any other elemental pillars in Genshin Impact, these can also be activated using an elemental skill. Cryo and Anemo pillars can be easily activated as they are at ground level.

On the other hand, the Pyro and Hydro ones can be activated by climbing up the structures near them or using the bow and matching element characters.

If players find it challenging to climb and don't have the bow for the corresponding elements, there is another straightforward method to activate the pillars.

Just beside the Anemo pillar, three rings can be seen, whose angles can be adjusted. Gamers need to throw a "Harpastum" through the rings so it can reach the elemental pillar. "Wind-Blessed Harpastum" can then be equipped from the gadget section in inventory.

To make way for the harpastum to the elemental pillar, players need to adjust the angle of the final ring through which the harpastum will pass. To do so, the ring must be pointed towards the pillar with the corresponding element.

Adjusting angles for the elemental rings (image via Genshin Impact)

Upon throwing the harpastum from the opposite side, it will make its way to the elemental pillar, subsequently activating it.

After activating all the elemental pillars, a portal will be revealed. The Seelie will traverse through it, and users need to do the same.

The spawning of the portal (image via Gacha Gamer)

The portal will teleport players to the Falcon Coast in Mondstadt. The Seelie will already be present there, and escorting it will lead to a destructible stone wall.

Upon breaking the wall, the Seelie will connect with a totem, revealing a luxurious chest along with 30+10 Primogems for completing the quest and opening the chest.

Luxurious chest & Primogem rewards at Falcon coast (image via WoW Quests)

