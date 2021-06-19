Alice in Genshin Impact: Voice actors, role, backstory, and more details

A character named Alice surfaced in the new 1.6 update of Genshin Impact and is getting lots of interest from the community.

There has been a lot of teasing about a character named Alice across the in-game lore of Genshin Impact since the start of the game. She recently surprised everyone by revealing herself as the mysterious "Dodoking" who has been threatening Klee and others by giving them riddles in the new 1.6 update.

Genshin Impact's Alice: Klee's mother and a sorceress

Many things about Alice's life can be known from the in-game books within Genshin Impact where she has been mentioned many times. Alice, being very well versed in alchemy, is also an elder in an organization of witches.

In-game mentions of Alice

The very first mention of Alice in Genshin Impact can be found in Klee's character story 5. According to Klee's dialogue, Alice is her mother and an avid adventurer. Alice is also the author of the renowned "Teyvat Travel Guide." The volume 1 of this book is given to players by Lisa after completing the "Lost Book" quest, and volume 2 is given by Chang the Ninth as a reward for completing the quest "Justice is its Own Reward."

Klee character story 5 part 1 (image via Genshin Impact)

Klee character story 5 part 2 (image via Genshin Impact)

Players also get to hear about Alice during Mona's story quest "Astrolabus Chapter." In the quest, Mona mentions Alice as an exceptional sorceress and her master's rival. In the quest, Klee mentions how Alice taught her to make Jumpy Dumpties.

Mona mentions Alice (image via MMOJACKX57)

Albedo also mentions Alice in one of his character stories. At some point in time, Alice taught Albedo about alchemy. She was the one who designated Albedo as an alchemist in The Knights of Favonious. After some time, Alice and her partner decide to go for an adventure far away, leaving Klee under the jurisdiction of Albedo & the Knights.

Albedo character story 2 part 1 (image via Genshin Impact)

Albedo character story 2 part 2 (image via Genshin Impact)

The next time players hear about Alice is in the new 1.6 event, Midsummer Adventure Island, where she acts as the mysterious Dodoking who made different characters of Mondstadt go to Golden Apple Archipelago. There, she introduces herself through one of her inventions, "Alice Phonograph" and unfolds the mystery behind Dodoking.

Dodoking revealed as Alice (image via GameForU)

She says as she can't visit Klee for a long time, so as a gift for her and the people taking care of her, she decorated the Golden Apple Archipelago islands with various challenges related to Dodoco. In the quest, Albedo refers to Alice as his aunt, although they are not related by blood.

Alice's Backstory

In Act IV of Midsummer Island Adventure, Alice mentions she belongs to a breed having long lives. So, she had enough time to master many abilities.

As per Mona's story quest, 50 years ago, Alice made a pact with Mona's master resulting in Alice taking possession of her diary. In the quest, Mona's master sends Mona to retrieve the diary from Alice's successor, Klee.

Alice began writing the Teyvat Travel Guide when she went out to different places in Teyvat for adventure. As per Xinqui's story quest, "Fabulae Textile Chapter," the Liyue edition of the book has been out of print due to its unpopularity.

In the Liyue edition of Teyvat Travel Guide, Alice mentions Zhongli as a very serious character. Alice once gifted Barbara with an "Idol Magazine" which inspired to be an idol. In the Gliding Instruction Manual (rewarded from the "Outrider Style" quest), Alice was penalized for a gliding rule violation and was kept in detention for 10 days by Jean.

Kikuko Inoue is the Japanese voice actor of Alice in Genshin Impact

Till date, only the Japanese voice actor of Alice has been officially released. English and Korean voice actors are still unknown.

She is voiced by Kikuko Inoue who has also voiced Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village’s Japanese version. Reportedly, her Chinese voice actor is leaked to be Qi Zhang.

Will Alice be a playable character in Genshin Impact?

It's neither been officially confirmed nor been leaked that Alice will be a playable character or even appear in Genshin Impact. Till now, all the things players can know about her is from mentions by other characters and books authored by her. But considering this much involvement in the lore, she might make her way to the game.

