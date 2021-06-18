Genshin Impact: Best build for Klee with Dodoco Tales weapon

Along with the latest update from Genshin Impact, players saw a host of new events which came along with the Golden Apple Archipelago Island location. One of them introduced us to the new Four-star weapon "Dodoco Tales" as one of its many rewards.

Genshin Impact brings plenty of events every month and some of these major events come with tons of playable content. Players receive several items such as Mora, Weapon Enhancement Materials, Special Items (like Furnishing Blueprints), Weapons, and Character Ascension Materials which are common for all events most of the time. However, few events in the past have rewarded players with 4-star weapons that have been great, weapons like the Festering Desire and Windblume Ode.

Best Klee build in Genshin Impact with new F2P weapon, Dodoco tales

Dodoco Tales weapon description (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here is the latest 4-star reward weapon from miHoYo. In the description, it is stated that "Normal Attack hits on opponents increase Charged Attack DMG by 16~32% for 6s. Charged Attack hits on opponents increase ATK by 8~16% for 6s." Which looks good on paper and works great for the game as well. Let's look at how Klee is built around this weapon.

Best weapons and Artifacts to build Klee in Genshin Impact

This guide features a DPS build for Klee as it's the preferred/optimal choice for Klee.

Dodoco Tales at Refinement Level 5 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Choice of Weapons: This is a guide with Dodoco Tales (R5 assumed) as the weapon of choice. Other good alternatives include Solar Pearl and the Widsith, and good F2P options include Mappa Mare and Blackcliff Agate.

Do keep in mind that it is important for Dodoco tales to be R5 to compete with the damage outputs of Solar Pearl otherwise it is not the best choice to use it. The current event makes it easy for anyone to have the Dodoco Tales weapon refined all the way to R5 so players must grab this opportunity.

For a better understanding, please refer to the video below on the comparison between Dodoco Tales at R5 and The Widsith at R5.

Artifact sets:

2pc Gladiator's Finale + 2pc Crimson Witch of Flames.

4pc Crimson Witch of Flames

4pc Lavawalker's Epiphany (For reverse melt or mono pyro team comps)

These artifacts are best for Klee's DPS to build, and going with either of them is viable for this build. Gladiator's Finale and Crimson Witch of Flames hybrids are generally the easiest utilized build for general combat, as players get a direct increase in damage from the stats and Pyro Damage Bonus. Her constant Pyro application makes Lavawalkers Ephiphany 4 piece set a viable set.

Main stats on Artifacts:

Sands: Attack%, Elemental Mastery.

Goblet: Pyro Damage.

Circlet: Crit RATE/DMG.

These main stats are the most optimized for this build and this will help Klee deal tons of damage. Klee is a DPS unit, so ATK% suits her better. She gets Pyro DMG with ascension, so the only thing left to make an ideal DPS are the crit stats. So crit stats should be the main priority on the Circlet and substats as well.

Substat preference on artifacts:

Crit RATE/DMG. ATK%. Elemental Mastery. Energy Recharge. Flat ATK.

Crit stats remain the top priority for the DPS builds followed by ATK%. EM and ER are also right behind the CR/CD and ATK% since it helps boost the overall damage in different scenarios. Elemental mastery helps the team comp with Vaporized and Melt reactions. Energy Recharge helps get bursts back faster, which is good for increasing the total damage dealt over time.

Talent Priority:

Normal Attack. Burst. Skill

Talent priority should be upgraded in the above order to maximize damage output. Most of Klee's damage comes from her Normal Attack so we prioritize that first. Then players can go for the Burst and Skill. It's helpful to know that Klee's attacks have a 50% chance of spawning a Floating Star and a Floating Star removes the stamina cost for the next Charged Attack and increases 50% of its damage. Check out the video below for a showcase of Dodoco R5 and Klee at Constellation 0.

Genshin Impact allows flexible options to build any character and this build is one of the most effective and optimized builds for Klee while she is using Dodoco Tales as her weapon. There's certainly a lot of power packed into this build and it's even better if players can get lucky on their artifact rolls.

