The best Artifacts for each character in Genshin Impact: 2021 Guide

While Genshin Impact characters each have their strengths and weaknesses, where players can truly make them shine is their Artifact sets. By using the right Artifacts, leveling them up, and creating the best sets, players can maximize their characters to extraordinary levels. With so many different Artifacts in the Genshin Impact, it can be hard to sort the wheat from the chaff. Here is a list of the best Artifact sets for each character.

Genshin Impact Artifact sets

Genshin Impact gives bonuses to players who group Artifacts on their characters in sets. There are five different Artifact types, each with their own main stat:

Flower: HP

HP Plume: ATK

ATK Sands: ATK / ATK% / DEF / DEF% / HP / HP% / Energy Recharge / Elemental Mastery

ATK / ATK% / DEF / DEF% / HP / HP% / Energy Recharge / Elemental Mastery Goblet: ATK% / DEF% / HP% / Elemental Mastery, Elemental DMG% (Electro, Hydro, etc)

ATK% / DEF% / HP% / Elemental Mastery, Elemental DMG% (Electro, Hydro, etc) Circlet: ATK% / DEF% / HP% / CRIT Chance / CRIT DMG / Elemental Mastery / Healing Bonus

Artifact sets are when a player equips either two or four Artifacts with the same name in these slots. The following Artifact sets bonuses are available in Genshin Impact currently:

Adventurer

x2 - Max HP increased by 1,000

x4 - Opening chest regenerates 30% Max HP over 5s.

Archaic Petra

x2 - Gain a 15% Geo DMG Bonus.

x4 - Upon obtaining an Elemental Shard created through a Crystallize Reaction, all party members gain a 35% DMG Bonus for that particular element for 10s. Only one form of Elemental DMG Bonus can be gained in this manner at any one time.

Berserker

x2 - CRIT Rate +12%

x4 - When HP is below 70%, CRIT Rate increases by an additional 24%.

Bloodstained Chivalry

x2 - Physical DMG +25%

x4 - After defeating an opponent, increases Charged Attack DMG by 50%, and reduces its Stamina cost to 0 for 10s.

Brave Heart

x2 - ATK +18%

x4 - Increases DMG by 30% against enemies with more than 50% HP.

Crimson Witch of Flames

x2 - Gain a 15% Pyro DMG Bonus.

x4 - Increases Overloaded and Burning DMG by 40%. Increases Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Using an Elemental Skill increases 2-Piece Set effects by 50% for 10s. Max 3 stacks.

Defender's Will

x2 - Base DEF +30%

x4 - Increases Elemental RES by 30% for each element present in the party.

Gambler

x2 - Elemental Skill DMG increased by 20%

x4 - Defeating an enemy has 100% chance to remove Elemental Skill CD. Can only occur once every 15s.

Gladiator's Finale

x2 - ATK +18%

x4 - If the wielder of this artifact set uses a Sword, Claymore or Polearm, increases their Normal Attack DMG by 35%.

Instructor

x2 - Increases Elemental Mastery by 80.

x4 - After using Elemental Skill, increases all party members' Elemental Mastery by 120 for 8s.

Lavawalker

x2 - Pyro RES increased by 40%

x4 - Increases DMG against enemies that are Burning or affected by Pyro by 35%.

Lucky Dog

x2 - DEF increased by 100.

x4 - Picking up Mora restores 300 HP.

Maiden Beloved

x2 - Character Healing Effectiveness +15%

x4 - Using an Elemental Skill or Burst increases healing received by all party members by 20% for 10s.

Martial Artist

x2 - Increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG by 15%.

x4 - After using Elemental Skill, increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG by 25% for 8s.

Noblesse Oblige

x2 - Elemental Burst DMG +20%

x4 - Using an Elemental Burst increase all party memebers' ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.

Resolution of Sojourner

x2 - ATK +18%

x4 - Increases Charged Attack CRIT Rate by 30%.

Retracing Bolide

x2 - Increases Shield Strength by 35%.

x4 - While protected by a shield, gain an additional 40% Normal and Charged Attack DMG.

Scholar

x2 - Energy Recharge +20%

x4 - Gaining Energy gives 3 Energy to all party members who have a bow or a catalyst equipped. Can only occurs once every 3s.

The Exile

x2 - Energy Recharge +20%

x4 - Using an Elemental Burst regenerates 2 Energy for other party members every 2s for 6s. This effect cannot stack.

Thundering Fury

x2 - Gain a 15% Electro DMG Bonus.

x4 - Increases damage caused by Overloaded, Electro-Charged, and Superconduct DMG by 40%. Triggering such effects decreases Elemental Skill CD by 1s. Can only occur once every 0.8s.

Thundersoother

x2 - Electro RES increased by 40%

x4 - Increases DMG against enemies affected by Electro by 35%.

Tiny Miracle

x2 - All Elemental RES increased by 20%

x4 - Incoming elemental DMG increases corresponding Elemental RES by 30% for 10s. Can only occur once every 10s.

Traveling Doctor

x2 - Increases incoming healing by 20%.

x4 - Using Elemental Burst restores 20% HP.

Viridescent Venerer

x2 - Gain a 15% Anemo DMG Bonus.

x4 - Increases Swirl DMG by 60%. Decreases opponent's Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40% for 10s.

Wanderer's Troupe

x2 - Elemental Mastery +80

x4 - Increases Charged Attack DMG by 35% if the character uses a Catalyst or Bow.

Blizzard Strayer

x2 - Cryo DMG Bonus +15%

x4 - When a character attacks an enemy affected by Cryo, their CRIT Rate is increased by 20%. If the enemy is Frozen, CRIT Rate is increased by an additional 20%.

Heart of Depth

x2 - Hydro DMG Bonus +15%

x4 - After using Elemental Skill, increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG by 30% for 15s.

Image via gameshedge.com

The best Artifacts for each character in Genshin Impact

There are currently 29 characters in Genshin Impact, 30 if you count the Traveler's ability to swap from Anemo to Geo. Here are the best sets to use for each one:

Xiao (Anemo) - Gladiators Finale x2, Viridescent Verner x2

- Gladiators Finale x2, Viridescent Verner x2 Albedo (Geo) - Archaic Petra (ATK% / Geo DMG / CRIT DMG) x2, Noblesse Oblige (ATK% / Geo DMG / CRIT DMG) x2

- Archaic Petra (ATK% / Geo DMG / CRIT DMG) x2, Noblesse Oblige (ATK% / Geo DMG / CRIT DMG) x2 Ganyu (Cryo) - Noblesse Oblige (ATK% / Cryo DMG / CRIT Rate) x2, Blizzard Strayer (ATK% / Cryo DMG / CRIT Rate) x2

- Noblesse Oblige (ATK% / Cryo DMG / CRIT Rate) x2, Blizzard Strayer (ATK% / Cryo DMG / CRIT Rate) x2 Amber (Pyro) - Noblesse Oblige (Energy Recharge / Pyro DMG / ATK%) x4

- Noblesse Oblige (Energy Recharge / Pyro DMG / ATK%) x4 Barbara (Hydro) - Maiden Beloved (HP% / HP% / Healing Bonus) x4

- Maiden Beloved (HP% / HP% / Healing Bonus) x4 Beidou (Electro) - Gladiator's Finale (ATK% / Electro DMG / CRIT DMG) x4

- Gladiator's Finale (ATK% / Electro DMG / CRIT DMG) x4 Bennett (Pyro) - Noblesse Oblige (Energy Recharge / HP% / Healing Bonus) x4

- Noblesse Oblige (Energy Recharge / HP% / Healing Bonus) x4 Chongyun (Cryo) - Noblesse Oblige (ATK% / Cryo DMG / CRIT DMG) x2, Blizzard Strayer (ATK% / Cryo DMG / CRIT DMG) x2

- Noblesse Oblige (ATK% / Cryo DMG / CRIT DMG) x2, Blizzard Strayer (ATK% / Cryo DMG / CRIT DMG) x2 Diluc (Pyro) - Crimson Witch of Flames (ATK% / Pyro DMG / CRIT DMG) x4

- Crimson Witch of Flames (ATK% / Pyro DMG / CRIT DMG) x4 Diona (Cryo) - Maiden Beloved (Energy Recharge / HP% / Healing Bonus) x4

- Maiden Beloved (Energy Recharge / HP% / Healing Bonus) x4 Fischl (Electro) - Thundering Fury (Energy Recharge / Electro DMG / ATK%) x4

- Thundering Fury (Energy Recharge / Electro DMG / ATK%) x4 Jean (Anemo) - Noblesse Oblige (ATK% / ATK% / Healing Bonus) x4

- Noblesse Oblige (ATK% / ATK% / Healing Bonus) x4 Kaeya (Cryo) - Noblesse Oblige (Energy Recharge / Cryo DMG / ATK%) x4

- Noblesse Oblige (Energy Recharge / Cryo DMG / ATK%) x4 Keqing (Electro) - Gladiator's Finale (ATK% / Electro DMG / CRIT DMG) x2, Thundering Fury (ATK% / Electro DMG / CRIT DMG) x2

- Gladiator's Finale (ATK% / Electro DMG / CRIT DMG) x2, Thundering Fury (ATK% / Electro DMG / CRIT DMG) x2 Klee (Pyro) - Crimson Witch of Flames (ATK% / Pyro DMG / CRIT DMG) x4

- Crimson Witch of Flames (ATK% / Pyro DMG / CRIT DMG) x4 Lisa (Electro) - Noblesse Oblige (Energy Recharge / Electro DMG / ATK%) x4

- Noblesse Oblige (Energy Recharge / Electro DMG / ATK%) x4 Mona (Hydro) - Noblesse Oblige (Energy Recharge / Hydro DMG / ATK%) x2, Wanderer's Troupe (Energy Recharge / Hydro DMG / ATK%) x2

- Noblesse Oblige (Energy Recharge / Hydro DMG / ATK%) x2, Wanderer's Troupe (Energy Recharge / Hydro DMG / ATK%) x2 Ningguang (Geo) - Archaic Petra (ATK% / Geo DMG / CRIT DMG) x2, Gladiator's Finale (ATK% / Geo DMG / CRIT DMG) x2

- Archaic Petra (ATK% / Geo DMG / CRIT DMG) x2, Gladiator's Finale (ATK% / Geo DMG / CRIT DMG) x2 Noelle (Geo) - Maiden Beloved (DEF% / DEF% / Healing Bonus) x2, Retracing Bolide (DEF% / DEF% / Healing Bonus) x2

- Maiden Beloved (DEF% / DEF% / Healing Bonus) x2, Retracing Bolide (DEF% / DEF% / Healing Bonus) x2 Qiqi (Cryo) - Noblesse Oblige (ATK% / Cryo DMG / CRIT Rate) x2, Blizzard Strayer (ATK% / Cryo DMG / CRIT Rate) x2

- Noblesse Oblige (ATK% / Cryo DMG / CRIT Rate) x2, Blizzard Strayer (ATK% / Cryo DMG / CRIT Rate) x2 Razor (Electro) - Gladiator's Finale (ATK% / Physical DMG / CRIT DMG) x4

- Gladiator's Finale (ATK% / Physical DMG / CRIT DMG) x4 Sucrose (Anemo) - Viridescent Venerer (Elemental Mastery / Anemo DMG / ATK%) x4

- Viridescent Venerer (Elemental Mastery / Anemo DMG / ATK%) x4 Tartaglia (Hydro) - Heart of Depth (ATK% / Hydro DMG / CRIT Rate) x4

- Heart of Depth (ATK% / Hydro DMG / CRIT Rate) x4 Traveler (Anemo) - Viridescent Venerer (ATK% / Anemo DMG / ATK%) x4

- Viridescent Venerer (ATK% / Anemo DMG / ATK%) x4 Traveler (Geo) - Archaic Petra (ATK% / Geo DMG / ATK%) x4

- Archaic Petra (ATK% / Geo DMG / ATK%) x4 Venti (Anemo) - Viridescent Venerer (Energy Recharge / Anemo DMG / ATK%) x4

Xiangling (Pyro) - Crimson Witch of Flames (Energy Recharge / Pyro DMG / ATK%) x4

- Crimson Witch of Flames (Energy Recharge / Pyro DMG / ATK%) x4 Xingqiu (Hydro) - Noblesse Oblige (Energy Recharge / Hydro DMG / ATK%) x4

- Noblesse Oblige (Energy Recharge / Hydro DMG / ATK%) x4 Xinyan (Pyro) - Gladiator's Finale (ATK% / Physical DMG / CRIT Rate) x4

- Gladiator's Finale (ATK% / Physical DMG / CRIT Rate) x4 Zhongli (Geo) - Archaic Petra (ATK% / Geo DMG / CRIT DMG) x4

Each of these sets plays off the best features of each Genshin Impact character. There are other builds for some characters, but each of these should provide the overall best results. It will be interesting to see what new releases', like Hu Tao, builds will look like.