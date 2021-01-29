Genshin Impact player count: January 2021

Genshin Impact took the gaming world by storm last year. MiYoHo delivered so much more than a Breath of the Wild clone that many thought the game would burn out to be. Containing a world filled with memorable characters, colorful and unique locations, and lore that that is well thought out and deep, Genshin Impact delivers an experience to players unlike any other free-to-play game on the market.

How many players does Genshin Impact have?

Even before the game's release, 21.3 million players had preregistered accounts in anticipation of its September 28th, 2020 launch. During the first week, an additional 17 million people downloaded the game. Twitch exploded with Genshin Impact streams, even knocking Fortnite's popularity down a notch on the day it was released.

MiYoHo has not released official numbers in 2021 so far, but with Genshin Impact's v1.3 arriving in a few days, a slew of new players are expected to register for the game, increasing its player base once again. The Switch version of Genshin Impact is on the horizon, opening the doors to a flood of new players on Nintendo's fantastic console.

With a constant flow of new content, Genshin Impact manages to keep everything fresh and players engaged. Those who do not wish to spend money can still enjoy the story in this free-to-play game. They can earn new characters and items without spending a dime. Players do not feel like they have to grind the game for hours unnecessarily.

With over $400 million made, MiYoHo's game continues to grow past the 21.3 million players they started with late in 2020. Genshin Impact delights players of all ages with its combination of exploration, combat, and rich storytelling.

Only time will tell what 2021 has in store for Genshin Impact. But one thing is for sure. More players are on their way.