Genshin Impact 1.6 update: Klee banner release date, 4-star characters, pity, and soft-pity revealed

Genshin Impact has finally revealed the Klee banner details, including its release date and the 4-star characters.

Klee is a 5-star character who specializes in Pyro elemental damage. Her banner details, including its 4-star characters, were leaked weeks ago by several data miners.

Later, in the Genshin Impact 1.6 special program, her banner rerun was confirmed to be part of the next major update. As the Genshin Impact 1.6 update draws closer, officials have revealed the Klee banner release date and all the characters promoted in it.

Genshin Impact 1.6 update to release Klee banner with three 4-star characters this week

Today, Genshin Impact announced the first character banner for the version 1.6 update. With a ton of new content, including weapons, monsters, and a temporary map, the publisher revealed the upcoming banner release date and more details.

Genshin Impact will release the Klee banner on June 9th, at 11:00 AM (UTC+8), after five hours of server maintenance. The banner will run for three weeks and end on June 29th, 6 PM (server time).

Players can refer to the Klee banner details on the Genshin Impact Wiki to view the real-time countdown for the banner's release on their respective servers.

Also read: New Genshin Impact redeem code announced ahead of Epic Games Store launch

4-star characters of Klee banner

Klee's banner, titled "Sparkling Steps," will feature three 4-star characters alongside the standard 5-star character with a boosted drop rate.

The three 4-star characters in the banner are:

Fischl (DPS/Sub-DPS/support) Sucrose (Support) Barbara (Support)

Earlier, the following tweet from famous data miner Lumie had revealed the 4-star characters in the Klee banner, based on mined details of the upcoming test run.

Test runs usually allow players to try out the promoted characters in a domain without unlocking them from the gacha.

Although the characters above are not new to the game, their performance increases significantly with each unlocked constellation. This adds so much value to the rerun banner.

Players with Fischl, Sucrose, and Barbara in their party would definitely want to wish on the Klee banner.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Klee's signature weapon Dodoco Tales and Klee banner release date allegedly revealed

Pity and soft pity of Klee banner

Pity and soft pity are some of the standard terms prevalent in the gacha gaming community. The pity count of the banner assures a guaranteed 5-star character to the users within certain attempts.

In Genshin Impact, the time-limited character banners have a pity count of 90, which also applies to Klee's banner. That means players can obtain Klee or another 5-star character within a maximum of 90 wishes.

i have childe & xiao! and im hoping to get klee in her banner rerun bc i'm at 63 pity rn with 32 fates saved up :D oh and i have c4 rosaria! https://t.co/Wuf8TF2hkj — jac | 63/90 genshin -- klee !! :D (@catboybaden) June 1, 2021

There is a 50% chance of getting Klee on Pity. If players end up getting a standard 5-star character other than Klee in their pity, then the next 5-star character is guaranteed to be Klee.

At worst, it'd take 180 attempts to get Klee on the next character banner in the Genshin Impact 1.6 update.

Relevant: Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Dodoco Tales, Klee's signature weapon stats and passives revealed

Edited by Ravi Iyer