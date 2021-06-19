Where to find murals in Genshin Impact's Golden Apple Archipelago?

The new 1.6 update of Genshin Impact has lots of secret quests & puzzles across the new islands, and there is one that rewards a generous amount of primogems and other rewards.

Just like any other major update, the new Golden Apple Archipelago island has lots of hidden quests and puzzles. One of those secret quests requires discovering five murals across the map that have clues to the main story behind the Golden Apple Archipelago islands.

Players need to collect pictures of all the murals in order to complete the quest and get the rewards.

Locations of all the murals in Genshin Impact

All the murals are present on different islands. To activate the quest, players need to find the mural on a northern misty island. Players need to take pictures of all the murals in photo mode for the quest.

To get the rewards, players have to give the pictures to a scholar in the Mondstadt library who will decode them. Locations of all the murals are discussed below.

#1 - Nameless Northern Misty Isle

Northern Misty Isle mural location (image via WoW Quests)

To reach this misty isle in the north, players need to find a hint about the pathway at Twinning Isle. A secret cavern in the mountain contains a journal that will indicate the players towards the misty isle. Players can refer to the following link for a more detailed guide to reach the isle.

After reaching the misty isle, players can see the following mural along with three precious chests beside it. After taking a picture of the mural in photo mode, the quest, "The Other Side of Isle and Sea" will activate.

Nameless Misty Isle mural (image via Genshin Impact)

#2 - Broken Isle Mural

Broken Isle mural location (image via Genshin Impact)

One of the murals is located at Broken Isle in a cave on the ground level. The cave will be covered by Dodoking painted wall, which can be broken by using harpastum bomb.

Harpastum bombs can be equipped from the gadget section in inventory. After throwing a harpastum bomb on the wall, the wall itself will attack back. Players need to counter those attacks, which will eventually break the wall.

Broken Isle mural (image via Genshin impact)

#3 - Twinning Isle Mural

Twinning Isle mural location (image via Genshin Impact)

Another mural is located in Twinning Isle. It is at the ground level of the larger islet of Twinning Isle as shown in the above image.

Twinning Isle mural (image via Genshin Impact)

#4 - Minacious Isle Mural

Minacious Isle mural location (image via Genshin Impact)

The mural in Minacious Isle is located on the opposite cliff relative to Teleport Waypoint. It's located at ground level at the above-shown location.

Minacious Isle mural (image via Genshin Impact)

#5 - Mural on Nameless Isle

Nameless Isle mural location (image via Genshin Impact)

The final mural is present in a nameless isle between Twinning Isle & Broken Isle as shown in above image. It can be found on the ground level.

Nameless Isle mural (image via Genshin Impact)

Decoding the murals

After taking photos of all the murals, the quest will indicate the players to visit a scholar to decode the murals. The scholar's name is "Sayid," and he can be found in the Library inside Knights of Favonious Headquarters in Mondstadt.

Decoding the murals (image via taka gg)

Upon giving all the photos to Sayid, he will explain the story behind the Golden Apple Archipelago islands and will reward the players with 40 primogems and three hero's wits.

