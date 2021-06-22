Genshin Impact: Share not your treasures quest guide

There is one hidden quest in Genshin Impact which players can easily complete by following this guide to get a heap of Primogems, Hero's Wits and more.

This hidden quest, called Share Not Your Treasures, needs a bit of investigation around Guili Plains to activate. To complete the quest, players need to follow some instructions carefully which have to be obtained from discrete areas. This guide explains the whole procedure in a simple way so that players can get all the rewards quickly without going much into the details.

Activating "Share Not Your Treasures" quest in Genshin Impact

To activate the "Share Not Your Treasures" quest, players need to go to an underground cavern in Guili Plains. Players may refer to the image below for the location of the ruin

Quest activation area (image via Genshin Impact)

The cavern will be covered with rocks which can be destroyed by blowing up an explosive barrel nearby. After destroying the rock covering, players will find a Ruin Guard resting in front of the cavern gate. Finishing off the Ruin Guard will open the gate to the cavern.

Explosive barrel to open quest area (image via 100% Guides)

Going into the cavern, players can see 2 Precious chests on either side along with a letter in the middle. Opening the 2 Precious Chests will reward players with 5+5 Primogems. Reading the letter will activate the quest "Share Not Your Treasures" and will mark a location on the map.

Letter which activates quest (image via Gaming with Abyss)

The marked location is near Luhua Pool as shown in the following image. As per the letter in the cavern, players need to light up a bonfire present in that location. After lighting it up, a few Treasure Hoarders will appear which the players need to eliminate. After finishing off the Treasure Hoarders, the quest will inform players to find some "Scribbled Notes" nearby.

Bonfire location (image via Gaming with Abyss)

Lighting the bonfire (image via Gaming with Abyss)

The "Scribbled Notes" are located behind one of the broken walls surrounding the bonfire. Reading the notes will give players a hint about the final location of the treasure, which is located on the highest peak in Cuijue Slope.

Notes hinting the treasure location (image via Gaming with Ass)

Treasure location (image via Genshin Impact)

Players may refer to the image above for the exact location of the treasure. After climbing to the top, players can see a "Mine" option to dig out the treasure. Selecting the option will complete the quest, revealing a Precious chest and rewarding the players with 30 Primogems, Hero's Wits & Mora.

Edited by Gautham Balaji