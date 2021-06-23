Kazuha in Genshin Impact: Release date, voice actors, ascension materials, and more details

Kazuha is the first Inazuma character in Genshin Impact, releasing soon as a playable character.

With the 1.6 update, Genshin Impact revealed this new 5-star character, full name Kaedehara Kazuha, who is supposed to come in the second half of the update. Kazuha will be the first playable character from the most awaited Electro nation, Inazuma.

With the recent reveal of his character teaser, anticipation has increased among players to learn more about him.

More details on Kazuha in Genshin Impact

Kazuha is a 5-star Anemo character who uses a sword. Being a user of the Anemo element, fans can predict that he can take advantage of Elemental Mastery to deal more damage. With the recent Elemental Mastery reaction buff in Genshin Impact, Kazuha can be expected to be more mighty in terms of gameplay.

Kazuha banner release date

Genshin Impact will release Kazuha's banner on June 29th, after the Klee banner expires. It will run for three weeks, until July 21st.

There is no official confirmation of other 4-star characters coming with Kazuha's banner, but according to leaks, Bennett, Rosaria and Razor can be expected to arrive. This information has been speculated, keeping the usual banner cycles in mind.

Kazuha's voice actors

The English version of Kazuha is voiced by Mark Whitten, while Shimazaki Nobunaga voices the Japanese version. Banma and Kim Shin-woo are the Chinese and Korean voice actors, respectively.

Voice Actor Announcement



Travelers, let's listen to the voice artist of "Scarlet Leaves Pursue Wild Waves," Kaedehara Kazuha!



Voice Actor

EN VA: Mark Whitten

JP VA: SHIMAZAKI Nobunaga



Kazuha's talents

In Kazuha's Elemental Skill, "Chihayaburu," he creates a strong rushing wind that can pull enemies to his position before launching them and dealing Anemo damage. In the process, Kazuha can elevate up in the air to perform a plunge attack, dealing massive Anemo damage.

With his Elemental Burst "Kazuha Slash," Kazuha does a single strike, causing AoE Anemo damage and forms a wide field causing continuous Anemo damage. Any other element present within that field causes additional damage to the same element due to Elemental absorption.

Details about Kazuha (Image via miHoYo)

Kazuha's passive talent increases the Elemental damage and reduces the sprinting stamina of teammates by 20%. His other passive talent boosts attack and increases Elemental absorption upon using his Elemental Skill.

Kazuha's leaked ascension materials

For character ascension:

Vayuda Turquoise Stones (can be obtained from Anemo Hypostases)

(can be obtained from Anemo Hypostases) Marionette Core (dropped by Maguu Kenki)

(dropped by Maguu Kenki) Sea Ganoderma (can be found in Golden Apple Archipelago)

(can be found in Golden Apple Archipelago) Treasure Hoarder Insignias (dropped by Treasure Hoarders)

For talent ascension:

Teachings, Guides, and Philosophies of Diligence (rewards of Taishan Mansion domain challenge on Tue/Fri/Sun)

(rewards of Taishan Mansion domain challenge on Tue/Fri/Sun) Treasure Hoarder Insignias (dropped by Treasure Hoarders)

(dropped by Treasure Hoarders) Gilded Scale (obtained from Azdaha, the weekly boss)

In conclusion, Kazuha seems to be an excellent support character, especially after the elemental mastery buff. Players should have enough stockpile of the above-mentioned ascension materials and enough Priogems along with a bit of luck to play Kazuha as soon as he is released.

