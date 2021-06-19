Genshin Impact Sea Ganoderma locations: How to find Kazuha’s leaked ascension material

Sea Ganoderma is a brand new ascension material in Genshin Impact, and it will be required for future characters like Kazuha, so knowing their locations is vital.

Some characters require a lot of a particular material to ascend, and Sea Ganoderma is one of those materials characters will need over a hundred of. Kazuha needs 168 Sea Ganoderma in order to fully ascend, which when combined with the two-day respawn timer means that players should collect as many of these materials as possible to save time.

It should be noted that the Sea Ganoderma only spawns in the Golden Apple Archipelago as of right now. Considering it's an ascension material for some upcoming playable characters, it will likely be put in new locations once the Golden Apple Archipelago is gone. That said, it's still important to know where Genshin Impact players can farm this material.

Genshin Impact Sea Ganonderma locations for Kazuha's ascension

A map indicating all locations for the Sea Ganoderma in Genshin Impact (Image via Map Genie)

The map above indicates all of the known Sea Ganoderma spawn locations in Genshin Impact. Like with other precious resources, it takes two full days for the Sea Ganoderma to respawn once it's collected.

Pudding Isle

An easy four Sea Ganoderma to collect south of the Pudding Isle waypoint (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sea Ganoderma spawns all over the Golden Apple Archipelago, but it doesn't spawn everywhere in an equal distribution. Some locations are better than others, thanks to the distance between the Sea Ganoderma and the Waypoint.

Pudding Isle (the bottom right isle) is a great starting location for farming, as players can reach nearly a dozen Sea Ganoderma pretty quickly. Players can drop south (just to the beach, so the player is still on the island with the waypoint), collect the four seen in the picture above, then head south to the next island to collect three more on its southside beach.

Later, Genshin Impact players can teleport back to Pudding Isle and fly northeast to collect the five Sea Ganoderma scattered about. If a player brought their boat, they could also head up north to the island in-between Pudding Isle and Twinning Isle to collect three more in Genshin Impact.

Twinning Isle

Mona standing next to two Sea Ganoderma on Twinning Isle (Image via Sportskeeda)

Twinning Isle (the top right waypoint) is another fantastic location to farm Sea Ganoderma in Genshin Impact. There are 13 Sea Ganoderma spawns around the islands, with eight of them being on the island south of the waypoint, so players can just fly over here.

All eight of these spawns are along the coast, so players can nab all of them while here. There are three Sea Ganoderma west of the waypoint here and two more east of the waypoint.

Other brief farming notes in Genshin Impact

Mona, standing next two-three more Sea Ganoderma right near the top waypoint in the Broken Isle

The Broken Isle waypoint (the top left one) is next to six Sea Ganoderma. Players can then either take a boat here or teleport back to Twinning Isle and take a boat there to head to the unnamed island in-between the Broken Isle and Twinning Isle.

On this island, there are two Sea Ganoderma on the west side, one on the south, and three on the east side. There's also the Broken Isle waypoint south of the one listed above, which has two on the east, two in the middle, and two Sea Ganoderma in the northwest.

There are also three Sea Ganoderma on the northwest part of Minacious Isle (right next to the waypoint; the bottom waypoint at the south of the map), with another three spawn locations being on the southeast of the island. Another two can be seen on the tiny island west of this waypoint. Finally, there's two Sea Ganoderma on the east coast of the other Minacious Isle waypoint in Genshin Impact.

