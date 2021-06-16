Marionette core in Genshin Impact: How to get Kazuha's leaked material before his banner release

With Genshin Impact's latest update there's tons of new content, among which is the newest World boss Maguu Kenki.

In the latest Genshin Impact update, there is an announcement for two banners, one of which features Kazuha. Kaedehara Kazuha is the newest five-star male character. Kazuha is expected to wield a sword and possess Anemo vision. Kazuha is said to be a samurai hailing from the Inazuma region.

"If one's heart is empty, all under heaven is empty.

But if one's heart is pure, all under heaven is pure.

—— Kazuha's Musings"



◆ Kaedehara Kazuha ‧ Scarlet Leaves Pursue Wild Waves

◆ A wandering samurai who has left his homeland

◆ Anemo

◆ Acer Palmatum#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/IBcvjc1AgD — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 7, 2021

Genshin Impact's Kazuha to consume Marionette core, a new material, according to leaks

Among the leaked ascension materials, two new items were spotted, one of which is the newest "Marionette core." Kazuha seems to have already garnered a huge fanbase who are patiently waiting to summon him as soon as his banner goes live in the latter part of the current update.

The players that are considering making him a ready to battle unit as soon as they summon Kazuha must consider looking into how they can level up all of Kazuha's talents and ascend him as high as possible.

To achieve that they must focus on gathering his ascension material apart from the ones that existed before such as:

Vayuda Turquoise variants.

Treasure Hoarder Insignias.

Mora.

They also need the new "Sea Ganoderma" and also the new "Marionette core" both of which are available in the game. Find out how to obtain the latest Ascension material in the game below.

Genshin Impact introduces new playable boss Maguu Kenki "Humanoid Automaton of Unknown Origin"

Facing Maguu Kenki in the new Genshin Impact update (image via Genshin Impact)

Maguu Kenki is known as a mechanical humanoid from Inazuma recently introduced in Genshin Impact. In the game, players can challenge Maguu Kenki on a small island in the middle of the Golden Apple Archipelago. Mihoyo has stated that this is not a permanent setting, since the island itself is not a permanent addition to the game, so later the new boss could be relocated.

Maguu Kenki's location on the map (image via Genshin Impact)

Event Tips Part 3: Samurai Sighted... To Arms!



The event tips that we're about to share will help Travelers complete the challenge easier, so listen closely!

See Full Details >>>https://t.co/nzBgeUbN4P#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/kbyV74b5dW — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 14, 2021

Marionette core drop from Maguu Kenki (image via Genshin Impact)

The new boss drops one of the new ascension materials for Kazuha called the "Marionette core." To claim the rewards after defeating the boss, players have to spend 40 original resin. Players wishing to unlock Kazuha in the future are advised to start farming this material immediately.

