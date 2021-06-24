Genshin Impact Kazuha web event: How to craft the boat and get free Primogens

A brand new Genshin Impact event has been added. But this time, it is a web event. Web events are usually easier for players to complete to obtain in-game rewards.

Genshin Impact announced a web event called "Distant Voyage," where players can help the new upcoming character, Kaedehara Kazuha, finish his boat. Furthermore, helping Kazuha will reward players with in-game items. Web events in Genshin Impact are usually released to popularize the miHoYo forum.

"Distant Voyage" in Genshin Impact

Players have to help Kazuha build a boat, which contains nine parts. The event has three stages, where each stage has three parts of the boat. Fully completing a stage will unlock the next stage.

"Distant Voyage" web event starts on June 24th and will run for ten days until July 3rd. To participate, players have to login to the "Distant Voyage" event page.

"Distant Voyage" — the web event for Kaedehara Kazuha launches!



〓Event Duration〓

2021/06/24 – 2021/07/03 23:59 (UTC+8)



〓Game Rewards〓

Complete your boat to obtain game items as rewards.



View Details Here:https://t.co/SWtGgYEpAB#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/1TzZ6eOZqO — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 24, 2021

Distant Voyage event homepage (image via miHoYo)

To craft the boat parts, players need to select the "Craft" button. They will then see the three components of the boat. Players get one craft attempt for free and can obtain two more by completing the daily tasks.

Stage I crafting list (image via miHoYo)

Stage II crafting list (image via miHoYo)

Players can access the daily task menu from the "Exclamation Mark" button on the top right of the homepage. Based on Genshin Impact's past web events, the daily tasks usually include sharing the event page on various social media sites and visiting a particular page in miHoYo's forum. Clicking the button below the mentioned tasks will initiate the corresponding task.

Distant Voyage event daily tasks (image via miHoYo)

Players can get a maximum of three craft attempts per day and can attempt all three craftings simultaneously. After crafting a stage, players will receive in-game rewards.

Usually, web event rewards include Primogems, Hero' Wit, Mystic Enhancement Core, or Mora, which will be different for each day. Players can claim the rewards by going into the mail section in the game.

Stage I event rewards (image via Genshin Impact)

"Distant Voyage" is a limited-time web event that will only run for ten days, and players cannot claim the rewards after the event ends.

