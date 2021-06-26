Genshin Impact: 'A thousand questions with Paimon' quiz answers in June 2021

Genshin Impact has announced a web event where players can earn a decent amount of Mora by answering some simple questions.

This web event is called "A Thousand Questions with Paimon" and does not require players to go within the game to participate in it. Players have to log in through the official miHoYo event page to attempt the quiz.

The quiz will test the players' understanding of the storyline and gameplay mechanics of Genshin Impact. Players will get a considerable amount of Mora upon answering all the questions correctly.

How to play 'A Thousand Questions with Paimon' in Genshin Impact

To attempt the quiz, players need to head over to the official event page of 'A Thousand Questions with Paimon'. Then, players have to log into their Genshin Impact account by selecting the correct server.

'A Thousand Questions with Paimon' event announcement (image via Genshin Impact Twitter)

lso read: Genshin Impact: How to defeat Primo Geovishap in Legend of Vagabond sword event.

After logging in, players can start attempting the quiz by selecting the "Begin Answering" option. There will ten multiple-choice questions related to Genshin Impact. Each correct answer will reward 5,000 Mora, and there is no penalty for an incorrect answer.

Players can reattempt the quiz if they don't get all the questions correct in the first attempt. So in total, players can get a total of 50,000 Mora.

Also read: Kazuha in Genshin Impact: Release date, voice actors, ascension materials, and more details

Rewards in the Paimon quiz event (image via miHoYo)

Also read: Genshin Impact Kazuha web event: How to craft the boat and get free Primogens

Answers for 'A Thousand Questions with Paimon' Event in Genshin Impact

Following are some of the questions and answers from the event "A Thousand Questions with Paimon":

Q. How many types of Hydro Mimics the Oceanid can summon?

Answer: The Oceanid can create eight types of Hydro Mimics

Q. Which of the Fatui Harbingers is Tartaglia/Childe?

Answer: Childe is The Eleventh Fatui Harbinger

Q. Protective Canopy provides 15% resistatnce against all elements to all party members.

Answer: True

Q: What is the load limit of Wind Catcher?

A: Wind Catcher can have a maximum of 5 loads

Q. Which of the statements is true about Dragon's Bane?

Answer: The secondary stat is Elemental Mastery, which can increase the damage dealt by elemental reactions.

Q. Which statement is true about the Serpent Spine?

Answer: Damage stats will not reset if the character leaves the field

Q. Which of these is not the name of a hilichurl tribe in Dadaupa Gorge?

Answer: Ricer

Q. Which of the items cannot be converted using the Parametric Transformer?

Answer: Spirit Locket of Boreas cannot be converted using the Parametric Transformer

Q. Which of the following items cannot appear when you destroy a chunk of amber on Mt. Hulao?

Answer: Players won't get Mint from a chunk of amber

Q. Which of the statements about the Sacrificial Bow is true?

Answer: Elemental Skill must deal damage for the Sacrificial Bow to have a chance of resetting it.

Q. The pet Qiqi would like to have is:

Answer: Qiqi wants a Finch as her pet

Q. Beidou's fleet is called

Answer: The Crux Fleet

Q. Which one of the following are not available in the Archive? (more or less)

Answer: Data about Wind Gliders are not stored in the Archive

Q. Which of the animals did not appear in "The Boar Princess"?

Answer: Rabbit

Q. Which character gives a bonus for forging whiteblind

Answer: Diluc refunds 15% of the ores used when crafting Claymores.

Q. Which of the following materials can't be dropped by a Primo Geovishap?

Answer: Primo Geovishap doesn't drop Vayuda stones.

Q. How many elements make-up the continent of Teyvat?

Answer: They've 7 nations corresponding to 7 elements

Q. Diluc used to be Knights of Favonius' ?

Answer: Cavalry Captain

Q: How many Ley Line challenges exist in Mondstadt and Liyue at a time?

Answer: 4 Ley Lines can co-exist at a time in Mondstadt and Liyue

Q. What does Lupical mean?

Answer: Family

Q. Wangshu Inn's cat is called

Answer: Wei

To get all the questions and answers, players can refer to this forum guide which has two answer sheets mentioned below:

Also read: Genshin Impact Legend of the Vagabond Sword event: Rewards, enemies, and characters with event bonus revealed

Edited by Nikhil Vinod