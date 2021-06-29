Where to find the Unusual Hilichurl "Wei" in Genshin Impact

A particular type of Hilichurl in Genshin Impact can help players complete a few achievements, thus earning Primogems.

Genshin Impact has numerous types of enemies spread across the game, including living and non-living. Players must be aware of a widespread monster called Hilichurl, found almost anywhere in-game.

But there is one particular version called the Unusual Hilichurl, which is very rare to spot and was included in the game as an Easter Egg. It was given the name "Wei" after the founder of miHoYo, Liu Wei.

Spawn locations of Unusual Hilichurls in Genshin Impact

There are 14 locations, including Mondstadt and Liyue, where Unusual Hilichurls can spawn randomly. But there can only be one at a time. Defeating one will spawn another in one of those 14 locations randomly. Beating the second will put a 12-hour cooldown on the third Unusual Hilichurl spawning.

Players can refer to the following maps for exact spawn locations of Unusual Hilichurls.

Unusual Hilichurl locations in Mondstadt (Image via Teyvat Interactive Map)

Unusual Hilichurl locations in Liyue (Image via Teyvat Interactive Map)

Locating Unusual Hilichurls using Teyvat Interactive Map

The official interactive map of Genshin Impact offers a very detailed location guide to all the resources present in the game. Players can easily use the Teyvat Interactive Map to see all the spawn locations of the Unusual Hilichurls.

The Teyvat Interactive Map site (image via miHoYo)

By selecting "Unusual Hilichurl" on the left options panel and zooming in using the slider at the bottom right, players can find the exact location of Geoculi across Liyue.

Players can also sync location pins from the game with the Teyvat Interactive Map. This requires signing in, and they can go to the "My Pins" section of the interactive map and add pins to their desired locations.

How to get Primogems on defeating Unusual Hilichurls

Players will get 18 Adventure EXP, 233 Mora, and a few cabbages on defeating an Unusual Hilichurl. These drops seem of no value, but beating a certain Unusual Hilichurls will unlock some achievements and reward many valuable Primogems.

Here is the Primogem count corresponding to Unusual Hilichurl defeated:

1 Unusual Hilichurl: 5 Primogems

20 Unusual Hilichurls: 10 Primogems

50 Unusual Hilichurls: 20 Primogems

Generally, the Unusual Hilichurl will be sleeping or searching for something in a briefcase. It will not attack players on its own when in proximity. They need to attack it first to start the fight.

The Unusual Hilichurl doesn't specialize in any particular or strong attack, but its HP is considerably higher than normal Hilichurls. After taking specific damage, the Unusual Hilichurl calls its companions, who generally happen to be normal Hilichurls, Smachurls or Metachurl.

An Unusual Hilichurl (image via Kopitahlil)

The Unusual Hilichurl is immune to specific Elemental Reactions such as Freeze and Petrification. Mona's Elemental Burst will also not work on it. Players should keep the above points in mind before beginning their fight with the one.

