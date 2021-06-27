How to get Bennett in Genshin Impact

Bennett is one of the best support characters in Genshin Impact, and he is getting featured in the upcoming character banner.

Bennett is a 4-star Pyro character and is most liked because of his unique Elemental Burst. He wields a sword and possesses multiple useful talents that can boost the team's performance. With his burst, Bennett deals massive Pyro damage in a wide AoE, infusing the area with Pyro. In that AoE, characters having less than 70% HP will receive healing every second, and characters having more than 70% HP will receive an attack boost.

Ways to get Bennett in Genshin Impact

Players can get Bennett in 2 ways in Genshin Impact. One is from the gacha banners. The second way is getting the character from Paimon's Bargain shop in exchange for an in-game currency.

Gacha Banners

Three types of banners exist in Genshin Impact: Featured Banner, Weapon Banner, and Standard Banner. The item pool of all three banners includes all 4-star characters released to date in Genshin Impact. Hence players can get Bennett from all three banners.

1) Featured Banner

The featured banner has a higher drop rate for the promoted characters, so getting a particular character other than the featured ones has a dim chance. The upcoming Kazuha banner features Bennett as one of its promoted 4-star characters. So players have a better probability of getting Bennett from this banner.

Bennett featured in the upcoming Kazuha banner (image via miHoYo)

Every ten wishes guarantee a 4-star item in any banner, and there is a 50% chance of obtaining one of the promoted characters. If players do not get a promoted character in the first ten wishes, they are confirmed to get one in the following ten wishes. So the upcoming Kazuha banner is the perfect time to get Bennett.

2) Weapon Banner (Epitome Invocation)

Similar to the featured banner, the weapon banner also favors dropping promoted items. With a higher drop rate for a weapon, the probability of getting any character from the weapon banner is significantly less.

3) Standard Banner (Wanderlust Invocation)

In standard banner, players can get any 4-star character released up to date. Since all the 4-star characters are in the item pool, the probability of getting a particular character is less.

Paimon's Bargains Shop

The Paimon's Bargains shop in Genshin Impact offers characters in exchange for Masterless Starglitters. Starglitters are a special currency that players can get with every 4-star or 5-star item from gacha banners. Players need 34 Masterless Starglitters to buy a character from the Paimon's Bargains shop. The shop offers two characters at a time and refreshes with new characters every month.

Bennett in Paimon's Bargains shop (image via genshin-impact.fandom)

Bennett has appeared twice in the shop, once in November 2020 and once in May 2021. So players need to keep an eye every month for Bennett to appear again.

