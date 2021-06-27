Genshin Impact: Kazuha banner release date, 4-star characters, pity, and soft-pity revealed

Genshin Impact has finally revealed the Kazuha banner release date and the three promoted 4-star characters in it.

Kazuha is a 5-star character with Anemo elemental vision. The character's design was leaked a few months ago, resulting in massive hype ahead of the Genshin Impact 1.6 update. Later, Kazuha's elemental skill, burst, and other abilities were leaked too. As Klee's wish event almost comes to an end, Genshin Impact has revealed the official release date for Kazuha, with pity and soft-pity details.

Genshin Impact reveals Kazuha banner with Rosaria and two other 4-star characters in it

Today the official announcement by Genshin Impact revealed the second character banner of version 1.6.

According to the official announcement, Genshin Impact will release the Kazuha banner on June 29th, at 6 PM, after the Klee banner expires. Kazuha's banner called "Leaves in the Wind" will be featured in the wish section for three weeks and expire on July 20th, at 2:59 PM.

While the banner lasts, the new Anemo-type 5-star character Kaedehara Kazuha and three other 4-star characters will have an increased drop rate. The three 4-star characters in the Kazuha banner are:

Bennett (Pyro)

Rosaria (Cryo)

Razor (Electro)

Pity and soft-pity of Kazuha banner

Like any other time-limited character banner in Genshin Impact, the Kazuha banner has a pity count of 90. It means players are guaranteed to get a 5-star character from the banner within 90 wishes. If the 5-star unit obtained via pity turns out to be a standard character, then the next 5-star character is guaranteed to be Kazuha.

Similarly, soft pity is a community-defined term that describes the possibility of getting a 5-star character slightly before the pity count. In simple words, after a certain number of wishes, chances of obtaining a 5-star character start to increase significantly.

i need 6.7k to reach soft pity in limited banner... 6.5 on weapon banner.... im kms — aiura ! (@isuzucore) June 27, 2021

For the character banners, the soft-pity count is believed to be around 70 to 75. That means, after 75 wishes, the chances of unlocking Kazuha start increasing and reach 100% on the 90th wish. With little luck, players can expect a 5-star unit or Kazuha any moment after 70th wish.

In conclusion, players will need 180 wishes at worst to unlock Kazuha. Players who have obtained a standard 5-star unit (Jean, Qiqi, Diluc, Keqing, Mona) as their latest 5-star character from the event banner will need only 90 wishes to unlock him.

