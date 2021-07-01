All Sea Ganoderma locations in Genshin Impact

The new Genshin impact item, Sea Ganoderma, is an ascension material that players can easily collect by following this simple guide.

With the new 1.6 update, Genshin Impact introduced a new in-game item, Sea Ganoderma. Sea Ganoderma is an ascension material for Kaedehara Kazuha and is currently found in the Golden Apple Archipelago only. Resembling blue mushrooms, they are generally found near seashores.

How to collect Sea Ganoderma for Kazuha's ascension In Genshin Impact

There are a total of 57 Sea Ganodermas spread across the Golden Apple Archipelago in Genshin Impact. Players need a total of 168 Sea Ganodermas to upgrade Kazuha fully. Like any other local specialty in Genshin Impact, this also respawns two days after being collected. Players can refer to the following maps for the exact location of all Sea Ganoderma.

Location #1: Twinning Isle

Sea Ganoderma locations on Twining Isle (image via Genshin Impact Interactive World Map)

Location #2: Broken Isle

Sea Ganoderma locations on Broken Isle (image via Genshin Impact Interactive World Map)

Location #3: Pudding Isle

Sea Ganoderma locations on Pudding Isle (image via Genshin Impact Interactive World Map)

Location #4: Minacious Isle

Sea Ganoderma locations on Minacious Isle (image via Genshin Impact Interactive World Map)

Also read: How to build Kazuha in Genshin Impact

Teyvat Interactive Map

Referring to the map for each item can be a hassle, so players should use the official interactive map of Genshin Impact. It offers a detailed location guide to all the resources present in the game. Players can easily use the Teyvat Interactive Map to find all Sea Ganoderma.

By selecting "Sea Ganoderma" on the left options panel in the "Golden Apple Archipelago" section, players can find the exact location of Sea Ganodermas across the Golden Apple Archipelago.

Teyvat Interactive Map (image via miHoYo)

Also read: Genshin Impact Echoing Conch locations: How to find 24 conches and get a free outfit for Barbara

Players can also pin item locations in the interactive map to sync with the in-game map. This requires players to sign in with their miHoYo account. Then players can go to the "My Pins" section of the interactive map and add pins to their desired locations.

Only Kazuha uses Sea Ganoderma as his ascension material, but most likely, some future characters will also have the same ascension material. Unlike the Golden Apple Archipelago, this item will be permanently available in the game, and miHoYo has also confirmed the same.

Also read: Genshin Impact Geoculus map with all 131 Geoculi locations.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod