Top 5 most anticipated Genshin Impact characters after Kazuha banner

Genshin Impact will soon release a new nation, and lots of unique characters are coming with the update.

Genshin Impact is wrapping up for the release of the next version, where most probably, the next nation will be revealed. The upcoming nation is Inazuma, consisting of a group of islands isolated from the mainland of Teyvat. While Genshin Impact has officially announced some characters from Inazuma, others are being touted to make their appearance.

5 most awaited Genshin Impact characters as of July 2021

#1 Kamisato Ayaka

Kamisato Ayaka (image via miHoYo)

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Sword

Birthday: 28 September

Being the eldest daughter of the Kamisato Clan, Ayaka is the princess of the Kamisato house. People describe her as a noble lady who is very attentive to everyone's problems.

Ayaka has been one of the most anticipated characters since the release of Genshin Impact. The 5-star character was first seen in the closed beta test of the game. Speculation reveals she is one of the highest damage-dealing characters. Ayaka can sprint by cloaking herself within water or a flat surface, similar to Mona. With Crit damage as her ascension stat, Ayaka will surely shine as one of the best DPS in-game.

Also read: What's the use of Sea Ganoderma in Genshin Impact? All you need to know

#2 Yoimiya

Yoimiya (image via Dimbreath)

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Bow

Birthday: 21 June

Fascinated by fireworks, Yoimiya is Inazuma's best pyrotechnician and owns "Naganohara Fireworks". She is popular among the common folk as "Queen of the Summer Festival".

Yoimiya is speculated to have Crit Rate as her secondary stat. Some beta leaks also revealed her to have charged attack abilities like Ganyu. As Pyro is already an overpowered element in Genshin Impact, having Ganyu-like skills will make Yoimiya a great DPS.

Also read: Realm bounty and trust Rank bonuses in Genshin Impact: All you need to know

#3 Baal

Baal (image via Lumie)

Element: Electro

Weapon: Polearm

The infamous Electro Archon, Baal, changed her purpose a while ago, bruising the vision holders. Also known as Raiden Shogun, she has isolated the whole region to hunt down every vision in Inazuma.

Archons have always been broken characters in Genshin Impact. Following the tradition, Baal will also be a supporting character. In Kazuha's story, players learn about one of Baal's powerful talents, which is a sword art named "Musou no Hitotachi".

Also read: Top 5 tips for completing the new Genshin Impact event "Kaboomball Kombat"

#4 Scaramouche

Scaramouche (image via Nightin Gaming)

Element: Electro

Weapon: Catalyst

Scaramouche is the 6th Fatui Harbinger who was first revealed in the "Unreconciled Stars" event of Genshin Impact. He goes by the alias "Balladeer" and often likes to exert his authority over others.

Scaramouche grabbed everyone's attention in the "Unreconciled Stars" event, where he seemed to be friendly at first but was later revealed to be the main antagonist. According to some leaks, Scaramouche could be the first male character in Genshin Impact to use a Catalyst as his weapon. With Fatuis having a significant role in the storyline, players are looking forward to learn more.

Also read: How to build Kazuha in Genshin Impact

#5 Sayu

Sayu (image via Dimbreath)

Element: Anemo

Weapon: Claymore

Birthday: 19 October

Sayu is a ninja belonging to Shiyuumatsu-Ban in Inazuma. She has mastered all arts of Ninjutsu techniques. Sayu considers sleep deprivation to be the cause for her nominal size.

Sayu is a 4-star character who caught everyone's attention with her unique Elemental Burst. She rolls like a cannonball, dealing damage along the way. Having Elemental Mastery as the ascension stat paired with Anemo element, Sayu will make a great support character.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: List of Inazuma characters likely to appear in the next update

Disclaimer: The article is based on the writer's opinions, and it may vary from what readers believe

Edited by Nikhil Vinod