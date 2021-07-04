What's the use of Sea Ganoderma in Genshin Impact? All you need to know

Sea Ganoderma is a new ascension material in Genshin Impact, which might have a major clue about the next update.

With the 1.6 update, Genshin Impact released a new limited area along with a new character. The new area is a group of islands called Golden Apple Archipelago and is similar to other areas having lots of puzzles, chests, and resources.

The new character is named Kaedehara Kazuha and is playable from June 29th. While playing in the Golden Apple Archipelago, players must have noticed a blue mushroom-type item called Sea Ganoderma.

Sea Ganoderma allows players to ascend Kazuha in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, players can find Sea Ganoderma all across the Golden Apple Archipelago. Currently, they are only found in the archipelago near the seashores. Sea Ganodermas look like blue fungus with a little bit of blue glimmer. Hence, easy to spot.

Description of Sea Ganoderma (image via Genshin Impact)

Like any other regional specialty, Sea Ganoderma also takes two days to respawn after being collected. There are a total of 57 Sea Ganodermas in the Golden Apple Archipelago. Players need a total of 168 Sea Ganodermas to ascend Kazuha to the maximum level. Players can refer to the following article for detailed locations of all Sea Ganoderma in the Golden Apple Archipelago.

Currently, only Kazuha uses Sea Ganoderma as his ascension material. In the Chinese live-stream event of version 1.5, Yae mentioned her gifting Ganyu two baskets of Sea Ganoderma.

Sea Ganoderma (image via Genshin Impact)

Considering that it represents eternity, Sea Ganoderma is speculated to be one of the ascension materials of the Electro Archon. The Electro Archon, also known as Raiden Shogun or Baal, aims to attain eternity by getting her hands on all the visions.

As the Golden Apple Archipelago will be a limited time area, the Sea Ganodermas will be the same. This hints towards the release of the upcoming Electro nation Inazuma.

The official Teyvat Interactive Map also mentions Sea Ganoderma as a Local Speciality. Looking at all these, one can say them to be a local specialty of Inazuma. To know more, players have to wait for the 1.7 update in Genshin Impact.

