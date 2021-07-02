Top 5 tips for completing the new Genshin Impact event "Kaboomball Kombat"

Genshin Impact has launched the Kaboomball Kombat event and players can quickly get all the rewards by following these 5 simple tips.

The new 1.6 update of Genshin Impact brings many recent events and story quests along with a limited time area, the Golden Apple Archipelago. In one of those events, players get to know about Klee's mother, Alice.

Alice decorated the whole Golden Apple Archipelago for Klee as per her most favorite character, Dodoco. In the Kaboomball Kombat event, players get to face a foe called "Dodofortress" which they need to defeat. The Dodofortress will continuously attack, and players need to counter in time in order to defeat it.

5 tips to win Primogems by completing Kaboomball Kombat event in Genshin Impact

The Kaboomball Kombat event starts on July 2nd and will run for ten days until July 12th. The event has three chapters, and each chapter has a certain number of challenges. Players can get up to 420 rewards on completing all the challenges.

"Kaboomball Kombat" Gameplay Details



The amazing, amusing, ball-launching Dodofortresses have been activated! Use your Dodoguard to reflect and return the Kaboomballs they fire and defeat them in Kaboomball Kombat!



View Details Here:https://t.co/s5y7zsp2qz#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/DObph4NswI — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) June 30, 2021

Also read: Genshin Impact Kaboomball Kombat event guide: Dodofortress challenge explained

During the event, players need to defeat the "Dodofortress" by reflecting its attacks. The Dodofortress will continuously attack players with Kabommballs, which can deal damage to players. Following are some tips that can significantly improve players' performance in the event challenge.

#1 Increase movement speed

The challenge needs the player to reflect the Kaboomballs, which may come from any angle on the field. So players should be able to dash across the field to reflect the attacks. One of the best ways to increase movement speed is by having Anemo resonance. Having 2 Anemo characters in the team will increase the movement speed by 10% and decrease stamina consumption by 15%.

Anemo Resonance (image via Genshin Impact)

Also read: Best artifacts for Kazuha in Genshin Impact

Another way is having Rosaria in the team, as her passive talent can boost movement speed by 10% during 18:00-06:00 in-game time. Players should also refrain from using short-legged characters like Klee, Qiqi, and Diona, as they are slow in movement.

#2 Perfect Returns

Players need to perfectly time their counter to have a "Perfect Return." Otherwise, it will be a "Normal Return." A Normal Return adds 20 points, and a Perfect Return adds 24 points to the score. Perfect Returns can be done easily when Kaboomballs are hit from the sides. Reflecting the Kaboomballs when players are standing beside them is easier than hitting them from the front.

Kaboomball Kombat (image via miHoYo)

Also read: All Sea Ganoderma locations in Genshin Impact

#3 Keep an eye for Shazamfruits

Shazamfruits can help the players a lot in the challenge. Three types of Shazamfruits will be dropped randomly on the field. Following are the types of Shazamfruits and their buffs.

Shazamfruits (image via miHoYo)

#4 Play in co-op mode

If players find it challenging to score, they can always go for co-op mode. A maximum of two players can participate in the Kaboomball Kombat. An effective strategy will be having both players on either side of the field.

Kaboomball Kombat co-op mode (image via Genshin Impact)

Also read: Genshin Impact's Kazuha: Elemental skill, burst, talents, and party role explained

#5 Keep an eye on challenges

Completing challenges will reward players with a unique currency called "Enigma Gears." Enigma Gears can be exchanged in the event shop to get various in-game items such as Primogems, an event-specific name card, Talent books, and more.

Players will get 60 Primogems and 1400 Enigma Gears for completing each chapter. Players need 4200 Enigma Gears to purchase everything from the event shop.

Kaboomball Kombat Chapter I challenges (image via Genshin Impact)

Also read: 'Freedom Sworn' in Genshin Impact: Stats, passive, suitable characters, and other details revealed

Players should focus on optimizing their gameplay based on the challenge, not focusing on a single challenge first and then moving on to another. This will consume a lot of time, so players should note all the challenges at once and try to complete them all during the fight.

Also read: How to build Kazuha in Genshin Impact

Edited by Nikhil Vinod