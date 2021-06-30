Genshin Impact Kaboomball Kombat event guide: Dodofortress challenge explained

Genshin Impact just revealed information about another event where players can quickly get lots of Primogems. The new event is called "Kaboomball Kombat" and is located in the Golden Apple Archipelago islands. Genshin Impact released the Golden Apple Archipelago with the 1.6 update along with the Midsummer Island Adventure event.

Now in the second phase of the 1.6 update, players get a new Archon Quest and some new events. One of those events is Kaboomball Kombat, which is somewhat similar to Volleyball, where players can defeat "Dodofortress" and get various rewards.

Kaboomball Kombat event details in Genshin Impact

The Kaboomball Kombat event will be playable from July 2nd and will run for ten days until July 12th. Players with Adventure Rank 21 or more can take part in the event.

During the event, players will get a unique currency called "Enigma Gears" to complete event tasks. Also, players can exchange Enigma Gears for in-game items in the event shop. The event shop will be open until July 16th.

Kaboomball Kombat Event: Dodofortress Challenge



Travelers can challenge the Dodofortresses and obtain Enigma Gears.



View Details Here:https://t.co/bv15wgcc7i#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/TfcPDVHNC3 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) June 30, 2021

Kaboomball Kombat gameplay details

Players need to defeat Dodofortresses located in the Archipelago islands. The Dodofortress will continuously fire Kaboomballs and Shazamfruits towards the players. Kaboomballs can deal damage, while Shazamfruits can provide helpful abilities to the players.

"Kaboomball Kombat" Gameplay Details



The amazing, amusing, ball-launching Dodofortresses have been activated! Use your Dodoguard to reflect and return the Kaboomballs they fire and defeat them in Kaboomball Kombat!



View Details Here:https://t.co/s5y7zsp2qz#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/DObph4NswI — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) June 30, 2021

Dodofortress cannot be directly attacked using any weapon or skill. Players need to equip "Dodoguard" by which they can reflect the attacks by Dodofortress.

Equipping Dodoguard will bring up a revolving Orb around the player similar to Qiqi's Elemental Skill, which will replace normal attack. Now, triggering a normal attack will reflect the attacks by Dodofortress.

Dodofortress (Image via miHoYo)

Players need to time their counter to have a "Perfect Return." Otherwise, it will be a "Normal Return." Some Dodofortresses will have a shield that Perfect Returns can only break. The Dodofortress will also increase its attack speed on receiving multiple returns.

Kaboomballs and Shazamfruits

Dodofortress will attack players with two Kaboomballs and Shazamfruits. While Kaboomball has adverse effects, Shazamfruits are pretty helpful. Below mentioned are the types of Kaboomballs that players need to reflect.

Kaboomballs (Image via miHoYo)

Along with Kaboomballs, the Dodofortress will also fire Shazamfruits randomly in between, providing quite supporting abilities. Players need to absorb them to get the corresponding combat effects. Following are the Shazamfruits along with their combat effects:

Shazamfruits (Image via miHoYo)

Event challenges and rewards

Event challenges (Image via miHoYo)

Kaboomball Kombat will have some event-specific challenges in which players need to defeat the Dodofortress in a certain way.

Completing those challenges will reward players with Enigma Gears which can be exchanged in the event shop for various rewards. The rewards include 240 Primogems, an event-specific name card, Talent books, and more.

Kaboomball Kombat event shop (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players can also play the event in co-op mode, where a maximum of two players can participate. The event is for a limited time, and so is the event shop. Hence, players need to complete all the event challenges in the event duration to get the rewards.

Edited by Shaheen Banu