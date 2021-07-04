Realm bounty and trust Rank bonuses in Genshin Impact: All you need to know

Genshin Impact players can get lots of rewards and furnishings by being thoughtful of the Trust Rank and the new Realm Bounty system.

With the 1.5 update in June, Genshin Impact also added a Teapot System where players design their own world. The Teapot System includes almost all types of furnishings available in the playable game, from different houses and boulders to various furniture. With the 1.6 update, Genshin Impact added a "companion" feature, in which players can also place their favorite character in the housing system.

Housing System in Genshin Impact

To craft a furnishing in the teapot realm, players need to confer with an NPC called "Tubby" present in front of the main house. Tubby is a teapot spirit through which players can access the reward system, craft furnishings, switch realm style and buy items.

Tubby (image via Genshin Impact)

Trust Rank Bonus

The friendship level with Tubby is called "Trust Rank" and can be accessed by conversing with Tubby. Increasing Trust rank will unlock new teapot systems such as furnishings and areas in the teapot. Players will also receive 60 Primogems for each Trust Rank increase.

Trust Rank 10 Bonus (image via Genshin Impact)

Trust Rank can be increased by creating new furniture. Players will get different Trust Rank points for creating a new furniture the first time. Whether a furnishing is made or not can be checked by a blue icon at the corner along with the trust rank point it gives after furnishing.

Trust Rank points for first time creation (image via Gamers Heroes)

Realm Bounty

The teapot realm has another feature called Realm Bounty, which allows players to earn friendship levels for their favorite characters passively. Players can place their favorite character, called Companions, in the teapot. The maximum number of companions in the realm depends on the Trust Rank.

Realm Bounty (image via Genshin Impact)

Friendship level is increased by "Companionship EXP." Players can get companionship EXP in general by using the character in domains, quests, commissions and events. The amount of Realm Bounty in the teapot also adds up to the friendship level of the character. Reaching friendship level 10 with a character will unlock character-specific background stories and a name card.

Placing companions (image via Genshin Impact)

Similar to Realm Currency, the Realm Bounty also accumulates automatically. The accumulation of realm currency and realm bounty is directly proportional to Adeptal Energy. Players can increase their adeptal energy by placing distinct items in their realm.

Adeptal Energy overview (image via Genshin Impact)

Realm Bounty can be collected by clicking on the icon resembling a treasure chest in the trust rank menu. The maximum Realm Bounty limit can also be increased by increasing the trust rank

Trust Rank menu (image via Genshin Impact)

Increasing Trust Rank to level 10 can reward players with up to 600 Primogems, many compelling furnishings such as windmills, fountains and others. At the same time, the companion feature allows players to increase their friendship level with their favorite character quickly.

Edited by Gautham Balaji