How to find the Dragonspine tablets in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players can get a free Claymore blueprint by finding 8 tablets in Dragonspine.

Dragonspine in Genshin Impact is full of puzzles which give exceptional in-game items. One of those puzzles includes finding eight tablets across Dragonspine. After finding the eight tablets, players can get the blueprint of Snow-Tombed Starsilver Claymore. This Claymore has a Physical Damage Bonus as its secondary stat and can be crafted for free once players get the blueprint. Snow-Tombed Starsilver is the best f2p choice for characters like Eula and Razor who specialize in dealing raw physical damage.

All 8 Dragonspine Tablet locations in Genshin Impact

The blueprint of Snow-Tombed Starsilver is located in a secret cave near the Statue of Seven. Players can find the cave just below the Statue of Seven on the left side. The cave will be guarded by a mechanism unlocked by finding eight tablets spread across Dragonspine. Finding eight tablets will glow eight signs on a rock palette near the mechanism. Lighting the 8 signs will open the secret cave.

All tablet locations (image via Genshin impact)

1) Location : Below the Dragonspine Statue of Seven

The first tablet is just beside the mechanism near the secret cave. Players need to click the "Observe" option near the tablet to activate it. Activating the tablet will light up one of the eight signs in the rock palette.

First tablet along with the rock palette (image via Genshin Impact)

2) Location : Snow-Covered Path

One tablet is located near Snow Covered Path. Players can easily reach the teleport waypoint near the Frostbearing Tree.

Tablet near Snow Covered Path (image via Genshin Impact)

From the tablet's location, players can see some torches on the lake beside. There will be a challenge where players need to defeat some Abyss Mages to get a Golden Box. The Golden Box is a surprise tool that will help the players later.

3) Location : Wyrmrest Valley

One of the tablet locations is near Wyrmrest Valley, which is pretty easy to reach. The tricky part here is the presence of a Ruin Grader. Defeating the Ruin Grader will spawn a chest along with another Golden Box. Players can find the tablet just beside the chest.

Tablet near Wyrmrest Valley (image via Genshin Impact)

4) Location : Frozen lake near Starglow Cavern

One of the tablets is located in a frozen lake near Starglow Cavern. To solve the puzzle, players need to touch two seelies which will float around, activating some mechanisms. Once the mechanisms are activated, a Ruin Guard will spawn. Defeating the Ruin Guard will open a small cavity in the southern wall. The pit will have some chests and a Scarlet Quartz. Players need to use the Scarlet Quartz to melt the ice in the northernmost corner where the tablet will be located.

Tablet near Frozen lake in Straglow Cavern (image via Genshin Impact)

5) Location : Skyfrost Nail

The next tablet is located inside another secret cavern. The best way to get there is from the teleport waypoint near Skyfrost Nail. From the teleport waypoint, players need to move outside the cave and climb the rocks to the right. After climbing a bit, players will find the door to the secret cavern guarded by a mechanism.

Tablet near Skyfrost Nail (image via Genshin Impact)

Players need 3 Golden Boxes to unlock the mechanism. After opening the mechanism, players will find the tablet along with a Crimson Agate inside the cavern.

6) Location : Below Wyrmrest Valley puzzle

Another tablet is located below the Wyrmrest Valley puzzle. To unlock the puzzle, players need to light up some Cryo pillars in a particular order. A Seelie will be present there, which will indicate the order when players accompany it. Lighting up the pillars in the correct order will spawn some Ruin Guards. Players need to defeat the Ruin Guards to open an underground cave where they will find a tablet.

Tablet below Wyrmrest Valley (image via MonkeyKingHero)

7) Location : Starglow Cavern

The next tablet is present inside the Starglow Cavern. Players need to go into the cave and climb up to the top, to locate the tablet.

Tablet in Starglow Cavern (image via Genshin Impact)

8) Location : Peak of Vindagnyr

The last tablet is at the peak of Dragonspine near the domain "Peak of Vindagnyr." Players need to complete the whole Dragonspine quest to unlock the domain. Alternatively, players can also reach up there from the teleport waypoint near the peak.

Tablet at the peak of Dragonspine (image via Genshin Impact)

Now that players have found all the tablets, they can go back to the cavern below Statue of Seven and unlock the mechanism. Activating the mechanism will open the door to the secret cavern. The cavern will have some torches and a chest with Crimson Agate. Lighting up all the torches will reveal the Snow-Tombed Strasilver Claymore. Players can collect the blueprint from there and get it crafted by a blacksmith.

