Meet Corina Boettger, the voice actor of Paimon in Genshin Impact

Paimon is a non-playable character in Genshin Impact who is accompanying the traveler during the journey. Players have heard Paimon a lot because she is the one who generally speaks on behalf of the main character. Voice actor Corina Boettger dubs her English voice and brings the character to life.

Paimon's voice artists have now been officially announced! Do you have anything you'd like to say to your best companion, Travelers? (*/ω＼*)



Voice Actor

EN VA: Corina Boettger

JP VA: KOGA Aoi#GenshinImpact #Paimon pic.twitter.com/XiAbziNUNL — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) November 19, 2020

Corina Boettger is one of the veteran VAs in the Genshin Impact crew

Boettger had an interest in acting from a very young age. Starting from community theater, the VA acted in many television shows and films in her career. She has been the lead voice actor in many anime shows and video games such as:

In Ai: The Somnium Files as Mizuki

In Somali and the Forrest Spirit as Somali

In Misa Misa as D4DJ

In One Punch Man as Terrible Tornado

In Shadowverse as Fif

In Aya Tademaru as Kemono Jihen

In Splitting Time as Pinn

In Dino Girl Gauko as Gauko/Naoko

In Where's Waldo as Hillary

In Sailor Moon as Sailor Tin Nyanko

Apart from voice acting, Boettger regularly streams Genshin Impact and other content on Twitch and YouTube, where they team up with other voice actors.

She was diagnosed with Crohn's disease and arthritis a few years ago, putting the actor in a wheelchair. After prolonged treatment, Boettger recovered but still has difficulty standing for long periods.

Also read: Genshin Impact's Alice is voiced by Kikuko Inoue, the voice actor of Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil

Also read: How to redeem Genshin Impact codes within the game

Boettger is the most popular voice actor among the Genshin Impact community. The VA now hosts live stream events after every update in the game.

Being the permanent travel companion of the main character, players get to hear Paimon throughout the whole game. Though her background has not been revealed, according to some fan theories, Paimon could have a significant role in the future.

Also read: Who is Zach Aguilar, and how is he related to Genshin Impact?

Edited by Srijan Sen