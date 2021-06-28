Who is Zach Aguilar, and how is he related to Genshin Impact?

Zach Aguilar voices the male traveler Aether in Genshin Impact. This fact might have slipped from players' attention.
Aether is the main character in the game. The plot revolves around him searching for his sister, who got separated at the start of the game. Unfortunately, since the beginning, there are very few voice lines of the main character. Other than the character profile menu, Aether has little-to-no voice lines in the game.
However, in a select few cases, like that of the Archon Quests, players get to hear the traveler's voice.
Aguilar VA credit in Genshin Impact is one of his notable works
Zach Aguilar is an American actor and voice actor who has worked in many acclaimed shows. He is mainly known for his voice in Genshin Impact, Demon Slayer, and Nier Replicant. Aguilar is currently working with a studio called Bang Zoom! Entertainment.
Aguilar also has voice acting credits for some of the notable characters in other video games such as:
- In Nier Replicant as Player: First Half
- In Shadowverse as Genos
- In 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim as Keitaro Miura
- In Fire Emblem: Three Houses as Byleth (Male)
- In Pokémon Masters as Calem
- In AI: The Somnium Files as Ota Matsushita
- In Final Fantasy VII Remakeas Jay
- In One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows as Genos
- In Moon Carver Cookie Run: Kingdom as Espresso Cookie
The popular VA regularly streams Among Us and Genshin Impact on his YouTube channel. However, Aguilar's popularity mainly comes from his work as a voice actor in anime shows. Following are some of his works in various animes:
- In Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as Tanjiro Kamado
- In JoJo's Bizarre Adventure as Koichi Hirose
- In Beyblade Burst: Turbo as Kyle Hakim
- In Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World as Otto Suwen
- In One-Punch Man as Genos
- In One Piece as Gyro
To date, Paimon does most of the talking on behalf of the main character. But players have wanted to have more voice lines of the main character.
It was only in the last Archon Quest, 'We Will be Reunited,' that players heard the main character speak for the first time. Nonetheless, being the main character means players can expect more lines in Genshin Impact.
