Who is Zach Aguilar, and how is he related to Genshin Impact?

Zach Aguilar voices the male traveler Aether in Genshin Impact. This fact might have slipped from players' attention.

Aether is the main character in the game. The plot revolves around him searching for his sister, who got separated at the start of the game. Unfortunately, since the beginning, there are very few voice lines of the main character. Other than the character profile menu, Aether has little-to-no voice lines in the game.

However, in a select few cases, like that of the Archon Quests, players get to hear the traveler's voice.

Aguilar VA credit in Genshin Impact is one of his notable works

Zach Aguilar is an American actor and voice actor who has worked in many acclaimed shows. He is mainly known for his voice in Genshin Impact, Demon Slayer, and Nier Replicant. Aguilar is currently working with a studio called Bang Zoom! Entertainment.

I can finally announce that I voice Aether (Male Traveler) in Genshin Impact!!! Check out his updated character profile in-game to hear some fun banter between him and Paimon. Thank you @GenshinImpact for having me.



Now... where are my emergency rations? 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/EJnUQGbdoK — Zach Aguilar (@airzach) November 11, 2020

Aguilar also has voice acting credits for some of the notable characters in other video games such as:

In Nier Replicant as Player: First Half

In Shadowverse as Genos

In 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim as Keitaro Miura

In Fire Emblem: Three Houses as Byleth (Male)

In Pokémon Masters as Calem

In AI: The Somnium Files as Ota Matsushita

In Final Fantasy VII Remakeas Jay

In One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows as Genos

In Moon Carver Cookie Run: Kingdom as Espresso Cookie

The popular VA regularly streams Among Us and Genshin Impact on his YouTube channel. However, Aguilar's popularity mainly comes from his work as a voice actor in anime shows. Following are some of his works in various animes:

In Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as Tanjiro Kamado

In JoJo's Bizarre Adventure as Koichi Hirose

In Beyblade Burst: Turbo as Kyle Hakim

In Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World as Otto Suwen

In One-Punch Man as Genos

In One Piece as Gyro

To date, Paimon does most of the talking on behalf of the main character. But players have wanted to have more voice lines of the main character.

It was only in the last Archon Quest, 'We Will be Reunited,' that players heard the main character speak for the first time. Nonetheless, being the main character means players can expect more lines in Genshin Impact.

