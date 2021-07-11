Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact: Voice actors, weapon type, renders and more

Genshin Impact revealed the most anticipated Raiden Shogun in the 2.0 livestream event.

With the 2.0 update, Genshin Impact will add a whole new nation called Inazuma. Inazuma is the third nation to be released among the seven in Genshin Impact. The game is adding tons of new features such as new storylines, characters, enemies, and a lot more with a whole new area.

Raiden Shogun happens to rule over Inazuma. This is the most significant update to the game so far since its release last year.

The 2.0 version will be available to play from July 21st.

More details on Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact

Raiden Shogun is also known as Baal among the common folk. To date, players have known her to be a ruthless ruler who has put Inazuma under lockdown.

Baal is in the pursuit of attaining eternity by confiscating all the Visions in Inazuma. She has deployed a Vision Hunt Decree for the same purpose. According to Zhongli, some misfortune took over Baal a year ago, which changed her.

Raiden Shogun (image via miHoYo)

Raiden Shogun's voice actors

Miyuki Sawashiro is the Japanese voice artist of Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact. Miyuki has also dubbed some major characters in many notable video games, such as Ciri in The Witcher 3, Mei Raiden in Honkai Impact 3rd, and Elizabeth in Bioshock Infinite.

The English, Chinese, and Korean voice actors for Raiden Shogun are yet to be revealed.

Raiden Shogun's Weapon type

Some rumors suggest Raiden will be a polearm user, however, it's irrefutable now. Especially after the Genshin Impact 2.0 trailer "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia" showed Baal in action with a sword.

Recently even the official discord server listed the character's weapon-type as Sword, which led fans into believing that the Electro Archon may wield a sword, but later the post was taken down due to misleading information.

According to sources, the official discord server bot used the data available on the Genshin Impact wiki to provide that information. As any common user can modify the Wiki data, it's not a reliable source for unreleased information.

Raiden Shogun render (image via Lumie)

Raiden Shogun's ideal is exactly opposite to that of her element. Electro element represents a lightning flash, which depicts a "moment." On the other hand, Baal is on the quest to attain eternal life.

What made Raiden Shogun change so sharply that she began to torment her own people? The story behind it will only be revealed with the upcoming updates in Genshin Impact.

