Genshin Impact's Qiqi playing Permission to Dance by BTS on Windbloom lyre will leave players enchanted

A Youtuber has recreated popular BTS music within the game, and both the BTS fanbase and Genshin Impact players are going crazy about it.

Recently, BTS released a music video named "Permission to Dance," and BTS fans are going berserk over it. Permission to Dance by BTS was in collaboration with Ed Sheeran. A Genshin Impact player has made a cover for the song by using "Windsong Lyre." Windsong Lyre is a playable gadget in Genshin Impact.

Permission to Dance: New track by BTS

On BTS Army Day, the band dropped their latest music video called. K-pop fans love the new track, which has garnered over 80 million views in just 24 hours. BTS recently had its eighth anniversary, and its new track "Permission to Dance" came as a surprise for fans.

Also read: Top 5 most anticipated Genshin Impact characters after Kazuha banner

Permission to Dance features RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, V and JungKook, who seem to be dancing in cowboy outfits in the music video. The music video appears to be set in a post-pandemic time. Permission to Dance by BTS is the second collaborative song with Ed Sheeran after the song "Make it Right."

Also read: New Genshin Impact 2.0 live stream redeem codes: Get free Primogems

A Genshin Impact player named "Maple ID" has beautifully made the music cover Permission to Dance. The player used Qiqi as the featured character and played the song near the central Fountain in Mondstadt. Genshin Impact players, who are also BTS fans, eagerly attempt to learn the key combinations of Windsong Lyre to imitate the song themselves.

How players have in the past also imitated songs wonderfully with Windsong Lyre in Genshin Impact

Windsong Lyre was a commemorative gadget from a limited-time event called "Invitation of Windblume." Players who had participated in the event would've got the gadget from the event shop. Windsong Lyre is the first playable instrument in Genshin Impact, providing pretty extensive keynotes to create music.

Windsong Lyre (image via Genshin Impact)

Also read: Meet Corina Boettger, the voice actor of Paimon in Genshin Impact

Windsong Lyre can be equipped from the Gadget section in Inventory. PC players can either use a keyboard corresponding to keynotes or a mouse to click on the virtual keynotes to play any music. The gadget has vocal ranges from C3 to B5 and does not have sharp or flat notes.

made a better version with more notes , ,,,,,, guizhong's lullaby windsong lyre XD . pic.twitter.com/w73azsCpKp — Fari (@Fari_XO) July 9, 2021

After practicing it for like a 100x I've finally managed to play the lyre, but very slooowly 🎶#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/nWlbJYdPpI — Rosh (゜▽゜*)♪ (@littleROCK_27) July 4, 2021

Many times, Windsong Lyre has been used by Genshin Impact players to play their favorite songs within the game. The gadget's functioning in co-op mode has increased the passion of players to learn it and flaunt their skills.

Also read: Genshin Impact reveals Baal, Kokomi, Thoma, Electro traveler, and more characters in Inazuma update preview

Edited by Gautham Balaji