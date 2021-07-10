Genshin Impact VA: Miyuki Sawashiro to voice the Raiden Shogun, aka 'Baal'

Genshin Impact has announced the 2.0 version of the game in which Miyuki Sawashiro will voice the Electro Archon.

With the reveal of Genshin Impact 2.0, fans learned they will tread a completely new area called Inazuma. The land is ruled by the Electro Archon called Raiden Shogun.

Inazuma is embroiled in a lockdown under Baal, who is widely revered as the Raiden Shogun. She is voiced by the famous Japanese voice actor, Miyuki Sawashiro.

Baal seemed to be a ruthless character from the live stream preview and will have a significant role in the game storyline.

Miyuki Sawashiro is the Japanese VA of Baal in Genshin Impact

Moments before the start of the live stream event on June 9th, the official Japanese Twitter handle of Genshin Impact posted about the voice actor for Baal. The famous Japanese voice actress and narrator, Miyuki Sawashiro, will lend her voice to Baal.

The famous VA started her career in 1999 from the anime "Di Gi Charat." She won the Special Jury Prize in her debut itself and since then, she has been the Japanese voice of many characters in a plethora of popular video games such as:

In The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt as Ciri

In Bioshock Infinite as Elizabeth

In Soulcalibur as Ivy Valentine

In Honkai Impact 3rd as Mei Raiden

In Counter-Strike Online 2 as Choi Ji Yoon and Mila

In Final Fantasy XV as Aranea Highwind

In Sakura Wars as Hakushu Murasame

In Jump Force as Kurapika

In Sword Art Online as Sinon

In Fire Emblem Heroes as Camila, Emblem, and Morgan

Apart from video games, Miyuki has also lent her voice to popular anime characters. Some of her notable works include:

In Naruto Shippuden as Shizuku

In Strike Witches as Perrine H. Clostermann

In Persona 3 as Elizabeth

In Lupin the Third as Fujiko Mine

In Ghost in the Shell as Logicoma

In Doraemon: Nobita and the New Steel Troops as Riruru

In Inazuma Eleven as Shuu

In Hunter x Hunter as Kurapika

In Crayon Shinchan as Shiriri

In No Game No Life: Zero as Izuna Hatsuse

In Fate/Grand Order as Mordred

Miyuki's voice as Mei Raiden in Honkai Impact 3rd raises some important questions regarding parallelism with Genshin Impact.

Both the characters, Raiden Shogun and Mei Raiden, share similar resemblances in the miHoYo universe. All of this will be uncovered in the upcoming Inazuma update in Genshin Impact.

