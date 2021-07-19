Genshin Impact 2.0 update: Full list of confirmed characters

Genshin Impact is getting many new characters in the upcoming 2.0 update. Version 2.0 is reportedly being released on July 21st, bringing the Electro nation, Inazuma.

To date, players have experienced two nations, Mondstadt and Liyue, released with the game's launch. The addition of a new nation will be a massive update to the game.

The Inazuma region will have plenty of new characters, enemies, and story quests. Some of the major playable characters were also officially teased in the Genshin Impact 2.0 live stream event.

Nine Genshin Impact characters to be introduced in Genshin Impact 2.0 update

Genshin Impact revealed nine characters in the 2.0 live stream event that will be playable in the future. Three of them will be available in the 2.0 update itself.

Inazuma characters useable in 2.0 update

1) Kamisato Ayaka (5-star)

Ayaka was first leaked in the closed beta (Image via miHoYo)

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Sword

Ascension Stat: Crit DMG

Genshin Impact fans have been waiting for Ayaka since the release of the game. She was first leaked during the closed beta test before the game's release. Players will finally get her banner with the 2.0 update.

Ayaka is the eldest daughter of the Kamisato Clan, which makes her the princess of the Kamisato house. She is described as a very noble lady who is very attentive to everyone's problems.

2) Yoimiya (5-star)

Yoimiya is popular among the common folk as the Queen of the Summer Festival (Image via miHoYo)

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Bow

Ascension Stat: Crit Rate

Yoimiya is Inazuma's best pyrotechnician who is fascinated by fireworks. She is also the owner of "Naganohara Fireworks."

Yoimiya is popular among the common folk as the "Queen of the Summer Festival."

3) Sayu (4-star)

Sayu caught everyone's attention with her unique Elemental Burst (Image via miHoYo)

Element: Anemo

Weapon: Claymore

Ascension Stat: Elemental Mastery

Sayu is a ninja from the Shiyuumatsu-Ban in Inazuma. She has mastered all arts of the Ninjutsu techniques irrespective of her nominal size.

The 4-star character caught everyone's attention with her unique Elemental Burst, where Sayu rolls like a cannonball, dealing damage along the way.

Characters non-playable in the 2.0 version but playable in future

1) Baal

Baal will be the center of the Inazuma story quest (Image via miHoYo)

Element: Archon

Weapon: Not confirmed yet

Ascension Stat: Not confirmed yet

Baal is the almighty Electro Archon who rules over Inazuma. She is also known as Raiden Shogun as she is the Shogun of the Inazuma Bakufu, which governs Inazuma.

Baal will be the center of the Inazuma story quest, where players will find out the actual reason behind her atrocities against the citizens of Inazuma. According to Kazuha's story quest, Baal is supposedly a Sword user.

2) Thoma

Players can expect to meet Thoma in Ayaka's story quest (Image via miHoYo)

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Polearm

Thoma is the Chief Retainer in the Kamisato Clan and is rumored to be closely related to Ayaka.

Players can expect to meet Thoma in Ayaka's story quest, which is releasing on July 21st.

3) Kujou Sara

Sara was also shown in Kazuha's story quest (Image via miHoYo)

Element: Electro

Weapon: Bow

Sara leads the Vision Hunt Decree, deployed by Baal to hunt down all visions in Inazuma.

Sara was also shown in Kazuha's story quest, where she duels with Kazuha's friend.

4) Sangonomiya Kokomi

Despite her innocent appearance, Kokomi is the chief military advisor and the brains of the resistance force (Image via miHoYo)

Element: Hydro

Weapon: Catalyst

Kokomi leads the Sangonomiya Resistance that fights against the Vision Hunt Decree.

Despite her innocent appearance, Kokomi is the chief military advisor and the brains of the resistance force.

5) Gorou

Gorou (Image via miHoYo)

Element: Geo

Weapon: Bow

Gorou is a general in the Sangonomiya Resistance and is the first Geo character to use a Bow as a weapon.

6) Yae Miko

Some significant similarities in appearance can be noticed between Yae Miko and the Inazuma Statue of Seven (Image via miHoYo)

Yae Miko is the Chief Priest of the Grand Narukami Shrine and was first revealed during the Genshin Impact 1.5 Chinese live-stream event. Some significant similarities in appearance can be noticed between Yae Miko and the Inazuma Statue of Seven.

This indeed raises some crucial questions regarding the Electro Archon. All will be cleared once the Inazuma storyline is released on July 21st.

