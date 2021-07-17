Genshin Impact characters: When will Baal be playable?

Genshin Impact will soon be releasing its next update, where players will finally get to experience Inazuma.

Genshin Impact was released with two nations, namely Mondstadt and Liyue, corresponding to Anemo and Geo elements. Five more nations are yet to be revealed, and the Electro nation is coming within a week.

The ruler of the Electro nation, Inazuma, is named Baal. Baal's identity has been revealed in the update previews, and players are highly anticipating getting her as a playable character.

Baal as a playable character in Genshin Impact

Baal's arrival as a playable character has not been revealed officially. But some reliable sources for leaks have revealed her arrival not to be before the 2.1 version.

A famous leaker, Genshin Report, has anticipated the availability of Baal as a playable character on either October 13th or November 24th.

To my current knowledge, Baal / Raiden will not be playable in Version 2.1



I've been told they have other characters currently planned. This could obviously change, but that's what I've been told#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshinimpact #Inazuma pic.twitter.com/veSHOms49N — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 10, 2021

This makes sense because Baal as the Electro Archon will be the primary focus of the upcoming storyline. Also known as Raiden Shogun, Baal is currently shown as a ruthless ruler who has isolated Inazuma from the mainland of Teyvat.

A year ago, she started confiscating all visions in Inazuma for her "Quest for Eternity."

Baal (image via miHoYo)

Baal has deployed a Vision Hunt Decree to hunt down all vision holders in Inazuma. She sees visions as an obstruction towards an eternal realm. As revealed in the Genshin Impact 2.0 live stream event, the Electro element represents a lightning flash which depicts a "moment" or impulsive behavior.

But Baal's current ideal aims for eternity, which is the opposite of what the Electro element signifies. Baal herself holds an Electro vision. It will be interesting to know what made her change her ideal.

I don't know Baal's exact patch, but expect her on either October 13 or November 24.



I stand by this timeline. That being said, I haven't heard any scara updates in a while. I should check on that#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshinimpact https://t.co/tEBl0CC8eM — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 16, 2021

Inazuma and Baal's storyline seems vast. Considering it took months of quest chains and multiple major updates to finish the Mondstadt and Liyue storyline, Inazuma won't be any different.

In that case, MiHoYo would want to save the most anticipated character, Baal, for the latter half of the story. If the leaks are true, then Genshin Impact will introduce Baal's character banner from mid-October to November 2021.

New Archon quests involving Baal to arrive in Genshin Impact 2.0 update

Genshin Impact 2.0 Archon Quest (image via miHoYo)

The upcoming Archon Quest is named "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthimiya." Players will start their journey with the primary aim being to find out what happened to Khaenriah.

They will get to experience the whole Inazuma region along with its culture and the politics within. They will also get to know the war that the people of Inazuma are fighting against the atrocities of the Electro Archon.

All the information about Inazuma and Baal compiles massive lore with many diverging storylines. It will take time to explore them all, and like any other Archon Quest, the final Act will have the main surprising element. So, keeping Baal as an NPC till then increases the anticipation of players.

If the leaks are considered, Baal may be playable from 2.2, which begins around the first anniversary of Genshin Impact. So miHoYo might be planning to coincide with Baal's release during that special occasion.

