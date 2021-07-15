Genshin Impact Inazuma: Release date, new playable characters, Thunder Sojourn event, and more

Genshin Impact fans are finally getting the story they've been waiting for since the game's release.

Inazuma will soon be coming to Genshin Impact in the 2.0 update with lots of new events and new characters. The 2.0 live stream event also revealed some of the new enemies, weapons, and artifacts that are to be added with the latest update.

One of the events, named "Thunder Sojourn," offers a free Beidou character to players. The 4-star Electro character has a unique talent for countering enemy attacks. Beidou will make a fine addition to players' collections, especially as the only pirate that can cross through the storms in Inazuma.

Genshin Impact to giveaway Beidou character for free in Thunder Sojourn event

The 2.0 update of Genshin Impact will be available to play on July 21st. As always, players will get to pre-install the update a few days before. So, players should keep an eye for the pre-installation if they want to start playing as soon as the server maintenance ends.

Along with the Electro nation, Inazuma, players will also get many new events and characters with the 2.0 update. Thunder Sojourn is one such event that has some compelling adventures.

Thunder Sojourn Event in Genshin Impact 2.0 version

Thunder Sojourn event will have the following 4 Acts that players can complete by defeating certain enemies:

Bolt Blitz Lightning Round Weaving Lightning Automation Front

Thunder Sojourn event (image via miHoYo)

As per the event description in the 2.0 trailer, the Chief Technical Officer of the Alcor, named Muzhen, is searching for a mysterious enemy. Players need to follow the instructions provided by Muzhen to complete all the Acts in the event. In the event, players will encounter new enemies in Inazuma, including Samurais and Perpetual Mechanical Array.

Kairagi samurais

Perpetual Mechanical Array

The highlight of the Thunder Sojourn event is the rewards. Just like other events in Genshin Impact, Thunder Sojourn will also have an event shop. The event shop will have valuable in-game items such as Primogems, Crown of Insight, EXP Books, Mora, Talent Books, and Ascension materials. Along with that, players can also get a free Beidou.

Beidou (image via BlackShadow)

All the items in the event shop can be exchanged for a unique currency. Completing the event acts at various difficulty levels will reward with different amounts of event currency. The exact date of the Thunder Sojourn event is yet to be revealed.

Upcoming Inazuma Characters

Genshin Impact played a UNO reverse card on leakers by revealing all the characters coming with the Inazuma update.

Ayaka

Ayaka

Kamisato Ayaka will be the first character to be introduced with the 2.0 update. The 5-star Cryo Sword user is rumored to be one of the best DPS in Genshin Impact. Some reliable sources confirm Ayaka to have Crit DMG as her ascension stat. Players have been waiting for Ayaka since she was first leaked in the closed beta testing of Genshin Impact.

Yoimiya

Yoimiya

Yoimiya and Sayu will follow Ayaka's banner. Yoimiya is a 5-star Pyro Bow user rumored to have Crit Rate as her ascension stat. Also, Pyro being already an overpowered element in Genshin Impact, makes Yoimiya a great choice as DPS.

Sayu

Sayu

Sayu is instead an interesting 4-star character having some unique abilities. The 4-star Anemo Claymore user can perform strong Swirl reactions along with healing.

Baal/Raiden Shogun

Baal (image via miHoYo)

Baal, being the Electro Archon, will be the center of attention in the Inazuma storyline. Following past trends, Archons are somewhat broken characters in Genshin Impact in terms of gameplay mechanics. There is a lot of controversy around Baal's weapon being either a Sword or a Polearm. Players can refer to the following article to learn more about it.

Thoma

Thoma (image via miHoYo)

Rumored to be a Pyro Polearm user, Thoma is the chief retainer of the Kamisato Clan. He is closely related to Ayaka, so players might expect to meet him in Ayaka's quest.

Sara

Sara (image via miHoYo)

Kujou Sara leads the infamous Vision Hunt Decree to hunt down all visions within Inazuma. Sara is an Electro character and uses Bow as her weapon.

Kokomi

Kokomi (image via miHoYo)

Sangonomiya Kokomi is the leader of the resistance movement against the Vision Hunt Decree. Kokomi is rumored to be a Hydro Catalyst user.

Gorou

Gorou (image via miHoYo)

Gorou is expected to be the first Geo character in Genshin Impact who will be using a Bow. He is a part of the resistance against the Vision Hunt Decree.

Yae Miko

Yae Miko (image via miHoYo)

Yae Miko was first seen in the 1.5 Chinese live-stream event of Genshin Impact. She is the chief priest of the Grand Narukami Shrine. Apart from this, no other information has been revealed officially.

These are a few of the characters and events that are to be introduced in the 2.0 update of Genshin Impact. Inazuma seems to be a whole new game with lots of new areas and a fascinating storyline from the trailer and preview itself. Players will need to wait patiently for a week until the update arrives on July 21st.

