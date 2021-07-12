How to use a Genshin Impact wish simulator to test luck on banners

Genshin Impact players can wish to their heart's content using wish simulators.

Character wishing is a significant part of the popular gacha game, Genshin Impact. Players can use specific in-game currency to wish on gacha banners for their favorite characters and weapons. However, the rarity of the wish currency makes it very hard for f2p players to wish frequently.

Further misery is piled on by the drop rates, which are very low for 5-star characters and only have a considerable chance when players have made a certain number of wishes. Genshin Impact wish simulator replicates the wish system, allowing players to experience as many pulls as they want on any banner, without having to pay a single penny.

How to use the Genshin Impact wish simulator

Many wish simulators are available on the internet, but only a few of them keep everything updated. Genshin Impact wish simulator by Uzair Ashraf is one such simulator that is updated regularly. Players can head over to the website and start wishing. The process of wishing is identical to the game.

Genshin Impact wish simulator (image via Uzair Ashraf)

Players can even wish on banners that have appeared in the past. Upon clicking the "Settings" button at the bottom left corner, a list will come up. Players can see all the banners in order of their release since the start of the game. Selecting any banner will replace the current banner with the chosen one.

Ten wishes in wish simulator (image via Uzair Ashraf)

The number of wishes that have been made on a banner is shown at the top right corner of the respective banner. To check the detailed wish history, players can click on the "Inventory" button at the bottom left. It will show all the characters and weapons that have been obtained till then. Players can also filter the items in the inventory to have a better visualization.

Selecting banner (image via Uzair Ashraf)

Purpose of Genshin Impact wish simulator

The amount of virtual money spent can be seen at the top right corner marked in yellow. This way, players can predict the amount of money they might need to pay in-game to replicate the same wishes in Genshin impact.

Wish simulator history (image via Uzair Ashraf)

A Wish simulator is a fun way for players to test their luck on gacha banners. However, while wishing in-game, players' luck may vary drastically towards any direction.

