Genshin Impact Mysterious Voyage web event guide: How to get 120 Primogems for free

The new web event by Genshin Impact can reward players with plenty of precious in-game items.

Genshin Impact has released another web event that might have some exclusive information about Inazuma. With the Inazuma update closing in, the new web event, "Mysterious Voyage," relates to the stormy sea surrounding the Electro nation.

In the event, players need to help the Traveler and Paimon explore an unknown sea by guiding them through monsters and storms. While progressing through the sea, players will get lots of rewards and mysterious information related to Inazuma. The Mysterious Voyage web event starts on July 13th and will last for eight days until July 20th.

How to complete the Mysterious Voyage web event in Genshin Impact

Players need to be at least Adventure Rank 10 to participate in the Mysterious Voyage web event. To access the event, players will need to visit the event page and log in through their miHoYo account.

Upon logging in, the event's home page can be seen with a "Set Sail" option at the bottom, which will start the event.

Genshin Impact "Mysterious Voyage" Web Event Officially Begins



Uncover a nautical manual of unknown origin and embark on a mysterious voyage with your trusty companion, Paimon!



Set sail today!https://t.co/tJRdFKv4aU#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/xB4TWfukik — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 13, 2021

Mysterious Voyage event homepage (image via miHoYo)

The event will begin with a cutscene where Traveler and Paimon wake up on a boat in the middle of a sea without remembering how they got there. After having some conversations, they find a "Nautical Manual" depicting the map of the sea. The Nautical Manual has 40 areas in it, with some areas marked with adverse conditions such as tornadoes or whirlpools.

Choosing Sail direction (image via miHoYo)

After having some more conversations, Traveler and Paimon decide to explore the sea. Players will now get the option to choose which direction they want the boat to sail.

Each area will have some danger attached to it. Players need to make the correct choice to tackle those dangers.

Violent storms mini-game (image via miHoYo)

Some areas will be teeming with rocks that need to be avoided, while others may have monsters or tornadoes. Players will also face storms on their way, which will trigger a mini-game called "Violent Storms Incoming, Defend Your Boat".

In the mini-game, players will be presented with randomly appearing circles so it is essential to act quickly to steer the boat. Clicking on at least 50% of the circles correctly will move the boat forward.

Nautical Manual (image via miHoYo)

Making the correct choice and completing the mini-game will unlock a new area in the Nautical Manual. Unlocking each area in the "Nautical Manual" requires 10 "Energy".

At the beginning of the event, players will get 70 Energy points for free. Additional Energy points can be obtained by completing some simple daily tasks.

Daily tasks can be viewed in the "Energy Station" section.

Mysterious Voyage Day 1 daily tasks (image via miHoYo)

Information Fragments (image via miHoYo)

Players will also find "Information Fragments" while progressing through the sea. Some Information Fragments can be pieced together to decipher a puzzle and players can find the puzzle pieces in the "Voyage Packets" section, which can be accessed from the book logo at the top.

There will also be a "Seafarer's Album" beside the Voyage Packets, which will have information about some memorable moments during the voyage.

Mysterious Voyage Day 1 rewards (image via Genshin Impact)

The rewards of the Mysterious Voyage event include Primogems, Enhancement Ores, and Mora. Players will receive rewards after completing each 8/15/25/35 area in the Nautical Manual, which will add up to 120 Primogems upon unlocking 35 areas.

Rewards can be collected from the "Mail" section in Genshin Impact.

