Top 5 things to do before Genshin Impact 2.0 version update arrives

Genshin Impact is getting a significant update next week with the introduction of a new map.

The 2.0 update of Genshin Impact is just around the corner, which will have the new Electro nation, Inazuma. Players will also be introduced to new characters and new enemies in the update.

While the update will have lots of new features and rewards, having some preparations beforehand can be helpful. This article mentions some of the tips that players can follow to get it easy during their adventure in Inazuma.

5 things to do before Genshin Impact releases Inazuma

1. Complete quests and puzzles in Golden Apple Archipelago

The Golden Apple Archipelago, introduced in the 1.6 version, will disappear with the 2.0 update of Genshin Impact. The group of islands holds numerous hidden puzzles and secret quests.

They are a great source of Primogems and other valuable materials that players should not miss out on.

Musical Rock Puzzle rewards (image via MadamAesthetic)

Some hidden quests like the musical rock puzzle, the misty isle puzzle, and the quest named Windy Homeward Way can reward multiple Precious and Luxurious chests.

The Archipelago also has five murals spread across the islands, which players can decipher to learn the backstory of the Golden Apple Archipelago.

These are just a few of the many exciting things the islands hold that players would not regret spending time on.

2. Farm enough boss materials for Sayu, Yoimiya, and Ayaka

The 2.0 update in Genshin Impact will have plenty of new characters, some of which have been officially revealed. Ayaka will be the first character to arrive, followed by Yoimiya and Sayu.

All of them are rumored to use new materials for ascension that are exclusive to Inazuma. But the elemental stones will still be farmed from the presently available locations for each of them.

Upcoming Inazuma characters (image via miHoYo)

Being a Cryo character, Ayaka will need Shivada Jade stones that can be farmed from Cryo Regisvine and Cryo Hypostasis. Yoimiya is of Pyro element, hence will use Agnitus Agate stones for ascension.

In the current state of Genshin Impact, Agnitus Agate stones are abundantly dropped by Pyro Regisvine. Sayu is associated with the Anemo element, so that will require Vayuda Turquoise stones for ascension which are obtained from Anemo Hypostasis.

Apart from these, Yoimiya is rumored to use "Scrolls" for her ascension. Scrolls are dropped by Samachurls that can be found in the open world. Some leaks also revealed Sayu to require "Marionette Core" and "Nectars" for ascension.

Players can obtain Marionette Core and Nectars by defeating Maguu Kenki and Whopperflowers, respectively.

Forbidden Curse Scroll, Marionette Core and Energy Nectar

3. Collect all echoing conches

With the 1.6 update, Genshin Impact also released an event called "Echoing Tales." The event requires players to collect "Echoing Conches" spread all across the Golden Apple Archipelago.

Players can get a free Barbara summer outfit in exchange for 28 Echoing Conches. Apart from this, they can also get up to 240 Primogems and other items such as Talent Books, EXP Books, and Mora for collecting the conches.

Rewards for collecting Echoing Conches (image via miHoYo)

There are a total of 32 Echoing Conches on the Golden Apple Archipelago island, and the rewards they offer are of great value. Players can refer to the following article for the locations of all the Echoing Conches.

4. Collect all Chests and complete Time Trial Challenges for Primogems

The Golden Apple Archipelago is full of treasure chests all across the islands. Some of the treasure chests will be locked by a painted wall that can be destroyed by Harpastum Bombs, and some will require players to solve ring puzzles.

Some chests might be hidden behind Time Trial Challenges. Players can spot Time Trial Challenges from their red-coloured floating structure. The challenge may include defeating some enemies or traversing through a certain path in a limited time.

Time Trial Challenges

In Genshin Impact, Luxurious Chests can reward up to 40 Primogems while Precious and Exquisite Chests give 5 Primogems upon unlocking. Players should try to collect as much as they can before the Golden Apple Archipelago expires on July 21st.

5. Build a Cryo or Pyro character

As seen in the Genshin Impact 2.0 live stream event, the whole Inazuma will be infused with the Electro element. New enemies and mechanisms will be introduced that will be associated with Electro.

Moreover, the recent preview page of the 2.0 update revealed some mechanisms that can only be activated using certain elements.

New enemies like Electro Abyss Mage, Electro Whopperflower, and Electro Lawachurl can give players a tough time. Currently, Cryo and Pyro elements are the most effective against the Electro element in Genshin Impact.

So now is a good time to invest in them for a trouble-free adventure in Inazuma.

